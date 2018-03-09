Grab just unveiled Southeast Asia’s first bike-sharing marketplace app – and soon it’ll be easier to find a ride

- The Straits Times
Grab has just made its first foray into bike-sharing services as part of its innovation efforts and expansion into alternative mobility modes.
Southeast Asia’s dominant ride-hailing services provider unveiled on Friday (Mar 9) GrabCycle Beta, a pilot project that consolidates multiple bike-sharing and e-scooter partners like oBike, GBikes, Anywheel and Popscoot into a single app.
The initiative is a project by GrabVentures, the firm’s innovation arm to test new mobility and payment concepts, said a statement.
Grab announced Sentosa as its first GrabCycle Venue Partner, as part of efforts to broaden strategic partnerships between the two companies.
Under the collaboration, dedicated GrabCycle bike parking stations will be installed across Sentosa, paving the way for better organised parking without polluting public spaces.
While other location partners are being looked into, the app’s launch date has yet to be announced.
Grab said it is also considering partnerships to conduct community outreach programmes to raise awareness of responsible bike use and road safety.