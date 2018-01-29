Here are all the winners of the 2018 Grammy Awards

Bruno Mars.

Bruno Mars.
Ethan Miller / Getty Images

The 60th Grammy Awards took place Sunday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City, with James Corden as host.

R&B star Bruno Mars swept the show’s three major categories – record of the year, song of the year, and album of the year – and came away with five awards in total for his album “24K Magic.”

Rapper Kendrick Lamar also won five Grammys, including best rap album, for his album “DAMN.”

Below are all the winners from Sunday night’s live broadcast:

Best Rap/Sung Performance:

Kendrick Lamar and Rihanna in "LOYALTY."
YouTube/KendrickLamarVEVO

“PRBLMS” – 6LACK”Crew” – Goldlink Featuring Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy”Family Feud” – Jay-Z Featuring Beyoncé“LOYALTY.” – Kendrick Lamar Featuring Rihanna – WINNER“Love Galore” – SZA Featuring Travis Scott

Best New Artist:

Alessia Cara at the 2018 Grammys.
Andrew Kelly/Reuters

Alessia Cara – WINNER Khalid Lil Uzi Vert Julia Michaels SZA

Best Pop Solo Performance:

Ed Sheeran in "Shape of You."
YouTube/EdSheeran

“Love So Soft” – Kelly Clarkson”Praying” – Kesha”Million Reasons” – Lady Gaga”What About Us” – P!nk“Shape Of You” – Ed Sheeran – WINNER

Best Rap Album:

Kendrick Lamar's "DAMN."
Interscope

“4:44” – Jay-Z “DAMN.” – Kendrick Lamar – WINNER “Culture” – Migos “Laila’s Wisdom” – Rapsody “Flower Boy” – Tyler, The Creator

Best Comedy Album:

Dave Chappelle.
Getty Images

“The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas” – Dave Chappelle – WINNER “Cinco” – Jim Gaffigan “Jerry Before Seinfeld” – Jerry Seinfeld “A Speck Of Dust” – Sarah Silverman “What Now?” – Kevin Hart

Best Country Album:

Chris Stapleton.
Kevin Winter/Getty

“Cosmic Hallelujah” – Kenny Chesney “Heart Break” – Lady Antebellum “The Breaker” – Little Big Town “Life Changes” – Thomas Rhett “From a Room: Volume 1” – Chris Stapleton – WINNER

Song Of The Year:

Reuters/Lucy Nicholson

“Despacito” – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee (feat. Justin Bieber) “4:44” – Jay-Z “Issues” – Julia Michaels “1-800-273-8255” – Logic (feat. Alessia Cara & Khalid) “That’s What I Like” – Bruno Mars – WINNER

Record Of The Year:

Bruno Mars.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images

“Redbone” – Childish Gambino “Despacito” – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber “The Story Of O.J.” – Jay-Z “HUMBLE.” – Kendrick Lamar “24K Magic” – Bruno Mars – WINNER

Album Of The Year:

Atlantic

“Awaken, My Love!” – Childish Gambino “4:44” – Jay-Z “DAMN.” – Kendrick Lamar “Melodrama” – Lorde “24K Magic” – Bruno Mars – WINNER