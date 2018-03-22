Grand Opening of azalvo Launches Platform to Transform Fashion and Lifestyle Industry in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 22 March 2018 – azalvo — a fashion and lifestyle incubation platform and co-creation community — celebrates its grand opening today. The community aims to facilitate the fashion and lifestyle industry transformation in Hong Kong.

Joanne Chow, Co-founder and Director, azalvo said, “I believe in sharing economy and I want to provide access to resources, collaborate and guide the companies through the challenging process of transforming creative ideas into successful businesses. The establishment of azalvo stems from our experience in working with artists, designers, entrepreneurs and established brands in the fashion and lifestyle industry. azalvo is the first and most comprehensive hub to develop this platform.”

Textile and garment manufacturing is a major pillar industry in Hong Kong. As Hong Kong goes through structural economic changes in recent decades, the local industry has shifted from labor-intensive operations to knowledge-based research, technology development and brand management for international fashion and lifestyle brands. azalvo is committed to innovate and facilitate co-creation to bring the industry to the next level.

Backed by Aussco , a textile trading and manufacturing company with nearly 60 years of experience, azalvo has the technical know-how, network, technology and experience to mentor, incubate and launch promising ideas for its partners. azalvo‘s resident companies can capitalize on years of experience of its team and suite of services.

Chow said, “ Aussco and its affiliated companies[1] have created a 360-degree ecosystem to offer comprehensive support for both emerging and mature companies. With our long legacy in design, fashion, retail and branding industries, we can identify and bridge the gaps in their needs. azalvo is cultivating a culture of collaboration, nurturing a new generation of the local manufacturing industry and contributing to enhance the economic influence of the industry to Hong Kong.”

azalvo ‘s services include marketing and branding, product research and design, manufacturing knowledge and technology, sourcing and sampling, logistics and distribution, business matching as well as trademark, patent and prototype development and more. It is equipped with cutting-edge technology including high-tech 3-D printers, professional photography studio, 360-degree rotatable cabinet and display area and a fashion and material archive.

About azalvo

azalvo is an innovative co-creative platform — a professional fashion and lifestyle incubator. Fueled by the spirit of collaboration, azalvo knits fashion together with technology to transform creative ideas into successful businesses. At azalvo , we help entrepreneurs and established businesses expand their reach and take their ideas to the global stage. For more information, please visit www.azalvo.com .