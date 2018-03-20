Shooting reported at high school in Maryland

source CNN

Police responded to reports of a shooting at Great Mills High School in Maryland just as classes were getting underway early Tuesday morning.

Several people were shot and injured, according to NBC News, but the situation has since been “contained.”

Great Mills is located in St. Mary’s County, Maryland, about 65 miles southeast of Washington, DC.

At least three people were shot and injured at Great Mills High School in Maryland on Tuesday morning, NBC News reported, although the number of victims and the extent of their injuries remain unclear.

Authorities responded to reports of gunfire at the school around 8 a.m, shortly after classes were getting underway.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s office, along with special agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, are investigating the scene.

“There has been an incident at Great Mills High School,” the sheriff’s office said on Twitter. “Parents please DO NOT respond to the school. Report to Leonardtown High School.”

The St. Mary’s County Public Schools’ website confirmed the shooting and said the school was placed on lockdown.

Hereâ¬”s a look from the sceneoutside Great Mills High School in Great Mills, Maryland, which iscurrently on lockdown after a shooting at the school, St.Mary’s County Public Schools says https://t.co/O0tm9C2l8X pic.twitter.com/2dJ05pghF6 — CNN (@CNN) March 20, 2018

Mollie Davis, whose Twitter bio says she’s 17, tweeted that she was inside the school and someone was “possibly dead.” She added that “There was a loud sound and everyone started screaming and running.”

Hi Twitter. I am in Great Mills HS. My school is on a very real lockdown threat and there’s already someone possibly dead. Please pray for us. — Mollie Davis (@davism0llie) March 20, 2018

Law enforcement officials have not yet identified a suspect in the shooting, but MSNBC reported that a school resource officer on the scene exchanged gunfire with a shooter.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said on Twitter he was “closely monitoring the situation” and that his “prayers are with students, school personnel, and first responders.”

Rep. Steny Hoyer, whose congressional district includes Great Mills, also said his “prayers are with the students, parents, and teachers” and urged everyone to obey instructions from local police.

