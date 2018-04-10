Great World City will be getting a spanking new facelift by the end of 2020

The upgrades will be complete just in time for the opening of the new Great World MRT station. Allgreen Properties Limited

Located in the heart of River Valley, a new and improved Great World City is well on the way as the 20-year-old mall undergoes a major upgrade beginning mid-April, which will be complete just before Great World MRT (Thomson-East Coast line) opens in 2021.

The revamp is expected to breathe new life into the mall, with a refurnished facade and better facilities, such as improved landscapes, an outdoor playground, distinctive entrances, uniquely-designed “dual-level retail pods” and direct access to the mall for office workers.

This is how the retail pods would look like in the mall, enhancing the shopping experience. Allgreen Properties

The “dual-level retail pods” are the first of it’s kind in Singapore and will house creative retail concepts, giving customers a lively and vibrant shopping experience, Allgreen Properties said in a statement on Tuesday (Apr 10).

Landscapes will surround the perimeter of the mall, along the F&B zone. Allgreen Properties

The landscapes will be located on the first storey, lining the way to a dedicated F&B zone, located at the perimeter of the mall. The F&B tenants in the zone will be allowed slightly longer hours on weekends and eve of public holidays.

Great World City’s office tenants will enjoy better access to the mall, with plans to directly connect the office lifts to the third level of the mall. Previously, tenants had to take the lift to the office lobby before being able to access into the mall.

The mall will also be welcoming new F&B tenants into the mall, and 30% of net lettable space will be rented to to dining establishments, up from the current 20%. There will also be a food hall at the basement two level as the food court is relocated to the third storey.

Additionally, the mall will be made more accessible. Patrons will be able to access the upcoming Great World MRT station from a new retail link in the basement, as well as from the first storey and from a pedestrian overhead bridge on the second storey.

Revamp work on the mall will be carried out in phases over two years, and is predicted to cause some disruption to business. But Allgreen says the mall will still be open and accessible at all times during the enhancement work.

Major tenants like Zara, Golden Village, Cold Storage, Best Denki, Imperial Treasure Cantonese Cuisone, Kuriya Dining and Food Junction will be unaffected by the revamp.