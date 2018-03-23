A video from a Greyhound bus shows passengers taking matters into their own hands after their driver starts to fall asleep

caption The driver reportedly poked herself with tweezers to stay awake. source Blair Gable / Reuters

An argument broke out between passengers and the driver on a Greyhound bus after the driver reportedly showed signs of drowsiness, according to CBS-11.

One passenger filmed part of the exchange.

Greyhound eventually replaced the driver and got the passengers to their destination seven hours late.

Staying awake is the most basic requirement any driver needs to meet, and passengers on a Greyhound bus traveling from Phoenix to Dallas on Thursday became concerned when their driver showed signs of drowsiness, according to CBS-11.

“The bus was leaning little and that’s when people started to really worry,” passenger Philip Hurd told CBS-11. “She was using techniques to try and stay awake and I think that was the initial concern … We would go over the white line and everybody would be like wake up and she had tweezers she was poking herself with tweezers to keep herself awake it was awful. It got to the point where we had to raise our voice pull over we have children on this bus pull over.”

Once passengers confronted the driver, an argument broke out between them. One passenger filmed part of the exchange.

“I don’t have to stop this bus!” the driver says.

“You should have stopped it when you were swerving!” a passenger replies.

After the driver accuses the passenger of “doing too much,” the passenger turns around and asks, “Who doing too much?” to the other passengers.

“She is,” they reply, referring to the driver.

The driver reportedly stood up during the argument while the bus was moving, before passengers had a Border Patrol agents escort the vehicle off the road. Greyhound then reportedly replaced the driver and got the passengers to their destination – seven hours late.

“We are currently looking into these allegations, as we take the issue of driver fatigue very seriously,” a Greyhound spokesperson told Business Insider in an email. “The driver has been removed from service pending the outcome of our internal investigation.”