A trainer who has worked with Rihanna has launched a naked workout class in New York — here are the supposed benefits of nude training

Ever wondered what the benefits of nude training were?

New York gym chain Hanson Fitness will hold its first naked full body conditioning gym class on January 5.

Celebrity trainer Harry Hanson, who has trained Rihanna, Sandra Bullock, and Tyra Banks, will lead the sessions.

Benefits of nude training include greater body awareness and empowerment, as well as unrestricted movement, according to the gym.

With the new year comes plenty of new fitness fads for us to try out – although some are a little more daring than others.

Hanson Fitness, a New York gym chain favoured by celebrities including Rihanna, has launched a new full body conditioning class at its Soho outpost – and it requires participants to be naked.

A spokeswoman for the gym told Business Insider that while the gym is unsure if it’s the city’s first ever naked exercise class, it’s “certainly the first nude class for this type of exercise.”

The nude class is designed to be a total body workout in which attendees use their body weight as resistance to work the glute, butt, legs, and core – “making you look and feel good naked.”

Sessions begin on Friday January 5, and will be led by celebrity trainer Harry Hanson, who has previously trained Rihanna, Sandra Bullock, and Tyra Banks.

To begin with, there will be three sessions per week held at the Soho gym – one for men, one for women, and one that is mixed. There’ll be one on the weekend and two on weekday evenings.

There are also several private sessions booked in, according to the company, the majority of which are couples’ sessions.

Here’s a look at the Soho gym where the sessions will take place.

The idea for the nude class came as an answer to the gym’s clients always wanting new ways to get fit.

Hanson said: “As a forward-thinking fitness centre, we like to make sure we offer our members the very latest in fitness developments. Our approach makes sure our members get and stay in the absolute best shape, and our new naked personal fitness sessions are no exception.

“This new development brings with it a range of fitness and health benefits and allows our members to have a little cheeky fun in the process.”

So, what exactly are the benefits of naked training?

According to Hanson Fitness, the advantages of training nude are fourfold:

1. It releases endorphins.

“Sunlight on the exposed skin will lead to the body producing Vitamin D which aids in bone and muscle health,” according to the gym. “Vitamin D also leads to serotonin production, the hormone responsible for our mood regulation.”

2. It increases body awareness and empowerment.

“While you’re in your birthday suit, you can see every inch of your body which makes it easy to see if you’re cheating on your exercises.”

3. It makes for unrestricted movement.

“While naked, there’s nothing at all holding you back. The only limitations are your own, not because you can’t move in a certain angle in your cute workout clothes.”

4. Less laundry.

(Pretty self-explanatory).