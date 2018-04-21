Heathrow Airport just auctioned off the contents of an entire terminal — here’s some of iconic aviation junk that sold for thousands of pounds

People took home a slice of aviation history on Saturday, as the entire contents of Heathrow Terminal 1 began being auctioned off in London.
The British airport is the second biggest in the world, and Terminal 1 was opened in 1968 by Queen Elizabeth II. It was closed in 2015 as part of an upgrade to Heathrow Airport.
Lots sold for thousands of pounds in a frenetic auction, organised by CA Global Partners, at Heathrow Terminal 5 on Saturday morning.
Enthusiasts turned up to secure memorabilia, while other airports were expected to bid on functional lots including security cameras. Scroll on to see some of the aviation history that found a new home.
Note: Thanks to Ivan Macquiston, who advised CA Global Partners on the auction, for helping us source how much money many of the lots fetched.
The “iconic” Terminal 1 building was one of the day’s best-selling lots. It sold for £6,750 ($9,453). You can see the appeal.
Those back-breaking airport chairs? The perfect choice for your living room at £2,700 ($3,781).
The sign every teenager wants on their bedroom door. Yours for £1,000 ($1,400).
This Heathrow-branded trolley went for £250 ($350) — just in case you get sick of carrying your suitcases to car.
This clock fetched £4750 ($6,652). It’s the perpetual reminder of every flight delay you’ve ever had.
Somone brought their A-game when they snapped this up for £1,150 ($1,610).
That airport check-in feeling on your wall for £525 ($735).
At £4,800 ($6,722), it’s the ultimate welcome for your guests.
Your kitchen bin never looked so good. The recycling unit sold for £700 ($980).
This was one of a number of T1 welcome signs sold. It went for £1,200 ($1,680).
In the battle of the sexes, this gents toilet sign made £950 ($1,330)…
…but it was the women’s sign that won out. It fetched £1,000 ($1,400).
A series of murals by Polish artist Stefan Knapp sold for a collective £57,000 ($80,000).
