‘You can’t fix stupid but you can vote it out’: Here are some of the best signs from the March for Our Lives protests

By
Michelle Mark, Business Insider US
Hundreds of thousands of protesters descended on cities across the United States and around the world on Saturday, as gun-control activists and survivors participated in the “March for Our Lives” rally.

Attendees were pushing for gun reform and demanding an end to the type of violence that took the lives of 17 students and staff members at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school in Parkland, Florida, last month.

Protest signs were out in full swing – many of them were at turns angry, hopeful, clever, or just all-around entertaining.

Here are some of the best signs of the day:

Some people found creative ways to express their outrage.

A woman holds a sign as she attends the “March for Our Lives” event after recent school shootings, at a rally in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., March 24, 2018.
Others struggled valiantly with that.

Michael J. Weissman, 18, a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas, where a mass shooting occurred last February 14 that left 17 dead, carries a sign as he and other participants hold the “March for Our Lives” event demanding gun control after recent school shootings at a rally in Washington, U.S., March 24, 2018.
Some people’s signs were witty…

Demonstrators wear signs on their backs at the start of the March for Our Lives rally March 24, 2018 in Washington, DC.
…others were more poignant.

And some were just inspirational.

Emma Weill-Jones, 9, participates in the March for Our Lives rally on March 24, 2018 in Philadelphia, United States.
This person raised an interesting question.

And this person made one simple request.

This woman threw down some logic.

And this person offered one recommendation.

Memes were everywhere.

“Distracted boyfriend” turned up in full force.

But Spongebob dominated the day.

“This is such a relevant meme right now.”

“The kids will get it.”

President Donald Trump was mentioned frequently.

A protestor holds a sign featuring student activist David Hogg and President Donald Trump during the March For Our Lives, March 24, 2018 in New York City.
As was the NRA.

Lots of people’s signs targeted politicians…

Demonstrators hold signs during the March for Our Lives rally March 24, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Or went after lawmakers’ perceived hypocrisy…

…and mentioned that the 2018 midterms are just around the corner.

Demonstrators march towards Las Vegas City Hall during the March for Our Lives rally on March 24, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
This young man wants you to know he’ll be voting in 2020.