‘You can’t fix stupid but you can vote it out’: Here are some of the best signs from the March for Our Lives protests

Hundreds of thousands of protesters descended on cities across the United States and around the world on Saturday, as gun-control activists and survivors participated in the “March for Our Lives” rally.
Attendees were pushing for gun reform and demanding an end to the type of violence that took the lives of 17 students and staff members at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school in Parkland, Florida, last month.
Protest signs were out in full swing – many of them were at turns angry, hopeful, clever, or just all-around entertaining.
Here are some of the best signs of the day:
Some people found creative ways to express their outrage.
- source
- Reuters/Joshua Lott
Others struggled valiantly with that.
- source
- Reuters/Leah Millis
Some people’s signs were witty…
- source
- Getty Images/Zach Gibson
…others were more poignant.
And some were just inspirational.
- source
- Jessica Kourkounis/Getty
This person raised an interesting question.
And this person made one simple request.
This woman threw down some logic.
- source
- Daniel Brown/Business Insider
And this person offered one recommendation.
- source
- Daniel Brown/Business Insider
Memes were everywhere.
Nafisat Pade, 20, says other countries have figured out a solution to this problem. #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/M2UHqJV21i
— Eliza Relman (@eliza_relman) March 24, 2018
“Distracted boyfriend” turned up in full force.
Meme signs out in full force at the #MarchForOurLives. pic.twitter.com/4tGJoP1ThT
— Madison Malone Kircher (@4evrmalone) March 24, 2018
But Spongebob dominated the day.
Another SpongeBob-inspired sign. #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/GUB6UKe42r
— Madison Malone Kircher (@4evrmalone) March 24, 2018
“This is such a relevant meme right now.”
More SpongeBob memes, this time from Miranda Henry, 20.
"In horrible times you need some light. Adding humor gets attention."
"This is such a relevant meme right now." pic.twitter.com/v1XwKMFesL
— Kayla Epstein ???? (@KaylaEpstein) March 24, 2018
“The kids will get it.”
There's a SpongeBob theme running through the #marchforourlives.
Madison Kambic, 22, is studying to be a teacher. Her sign is "making fun of the fact that politicians are just saying words and not doing [anything]."
"The kids will get it." pic.twitter.com/SwiuDQKZoR
— Kayla Epstein ???? (@KaylaEpstein) March 24, 2018
President Donald Trump was mentioned frequently.
- source
- Getty Images/Drew Angerer
As was the NRA.
Lots of people’s signs targeted politicians…
- source
- Getty Images/Zach Gibson
Or went after lawmakers’ perceived hypocrisy…
- source
- Daniel Brown/Business Insider
…and mentioned that the 2018 midterms are just around the corner.
- source
- Getty Images/Ethan Miller
This young man wants you to know he’ll be voting in 2020.
“Vote him out” – Zac Hardwick, 24 (center) #MarchForOurLivesdc #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/MqKpbzXez2
— Eliza Relman (@eliza_relman) March 24, 2018