‘You can’t fix stupid but you can vote it out’: Here are some of the best signs from the March for Our Lives protests

Hundreds of thousands of protesters descended on cities across the United States and around the world on Saturday, as gun-control activists and survivors participated in the “March for Our Lives” rally.

Attendees were pushing for gun reform and demanding an end to the type of violence that took the lives of 17 students and staff members at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school in Parkland, Florida, last month.

Protest signs were out in full swing – many of them were at turns angry, hopeful, clever, or just all-around entertaining.

Here are some of the best signs of the day:

Some people found creative ways to express their outrage.

caption A woman holds a sign as she attends the “March for Our Lives” event after recent school shootings, at a rally in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., March 24, 2018. source Reuters/Joshua Lott

Others struggled valiantly with that.

caption Michael J. Weissman, 18, a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas, where a mass shooting occurred last February 14 that left 17 dead, carries a sign as he and other participants hold the “March for Our Lives” event demanding gun control after recent school shootings at a rally in Washington, U.S., March 24, 2018. source Reuters/Leah Millis

Some people’s signs were witty…

caption Demonstrators wear signs on their backs at the start of the March for Our Lives rally March 24, 2018 in Washington, DC. source Getty Images/Zach Gibson

…others were more poignant.

And some were just inspirational.

caption Emma Weill-Jones, 9, participates in the March for Our Lives rally on March 24, 2018 in Philadelphia, United States. source Jessica Kourkounis/Getty

This person raised an interesting question.

And this person made one simple request.

This woman threw down some logic.

source Daniel Brown/Business Insider

And this person offered one recommendation.

source Daniel Brown/Business Insider

Memes were everywhere.

Nafisat Pade, 20, says other countries have figured out a solution to this problem. #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/M2UHqJV21i — Eliza Relman (@eliza_relman) March 24, 2018

“Distracted boyfriend” turned up in full force.

Meme signs out in full force at the #MarchForOurLives. pic.twitter.com/4tGJoP1ThT — Madison Malone Kircher (@4evrmalone) March 24, 2018

But Spongebob dominated the day.

“This is such a relevant meme right now.”

More SpongeBob memes, this time from Miranda Henry, 20. "In horrible times you need some light. Adding humor gets attention." "This is such a relevant meme right now." pic.twitter.com/v1XwKMFesL — Kayla Epstein ???? (@KaylaEpstein) March 24, 2018

“The kids will get it.”

There's a SpongeBob theme running through the #marchforourlives. Madison Kambic, 22, is studying to be a teacher. Her sign is "making fun of the fact that politicians are just saying words and not doing [anything]." "The kids will get it." pic.twitter.com/SwiuDQKZoR — Kayla Epstein ???? (@KaylaEpstein) March 24, 2018

President Donald Trump was mentioned frequently.

caption A protestor holds a sign featuring student activist David Hogg and President Donald Trump during the March For Our Lives, March 24, 2018 in New York City. source Getty Images/Drew Angerer

As was the NRA.

Lots of people’s signs targeted politicians…

caption Demonstrators hold signs during the March for Our Lives rally March 24, 2018 in Washington, DC. source Getty Images/Zach Gibson

Or went after lawmakers’ perceived hypocrisy…

source Daniel Brown/Business Insider

…and mentioned that the 2018 midterms are just around the corner.

caption Demonstrators march towards Las Vegas City Hall during the March for Our Lives rally on March 24, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. source Getty Images/Ethan Miller

This young man wants you to know he’ll be voting in 2020.