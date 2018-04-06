Here’s how much DBS, OCBC and UOB paid their CEOs in 2017

The chief executive officers (CEOs) of Singapore’s three largest local banks each saw their total take home pay rise in 2017.
Bank financial reports for last year reveal that the senior leaders earned more in 2017, after receiving lower bonuses in 2016 due to slow economic growth and operational challenges.
- The Straits Times
Piyush Gupta, chief of DBS Group Holdings, was again the highest paid among the three men, with a pay of S$10,264,789.
His total remuneration in 2017 was around 21.6% higher than the S$8.44 million he received the year before. His pay for 2017 includes a base salary of S$1.2 million and cash bonus of S$3,845,000.
- The Business Times
OCBC CEO Samuel Tsien received a total pay of S$9,688,000, which includes a base pay of S$1,242,000 and S$5,031,000 in bonus payout.
This is around 15.6% higher than his total pay in 2016.
- Lianhe Zaobao
Over at UOB, chief Wee Ee Cheong saw his pay increase by around 11.3% to S$9,375,000 last year.
His pay includes a S$1.2 million salary and a bonus of S$8.14 million.