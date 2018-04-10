The 20 highest-paying jobs for women

By
Rachel Gillett, Andy Kiersz, Business Insider US
Some of the highest-paying jobs for women are in healthcare.

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

The gender wage gap is pervasive in many industries, especially those still dominated by men.

But there are some fields where women not only make up a high percentage of the workforce, but they earn competitive pay doing it.

Business Insider looked at data from the US Census Bureau‘s 2016 American Community Survey to find occupations with the highest median pay for women who work full-time, year-round and are over the age of 16.

To highlight jobs in which women frequently work, only those where at least 40% of workers identified as female were included.

Check out the full list of jobs where women earn the most:

20. Compensation and benefits managers

WOCinTech Chat/flickr

Percentage of women: 75%

Median pay: $70,251

19. Financial examiner

Flickr/Achi Raz

Percentage of women: 47%

Median pay: $70,328

18. Human resources manager

Flickr/USDAgov

Percentage of women: 61%

Median pay: $70,342

17. Medical scientist

Larry W. Smith/Getty Images

Percentage of women: 53%

Median pay: $71,175

16. Audiologist

Flickr/_e.t

Percentage of women: 80%

Median pay: $72,123

15. Computer systems analyst

Strelka Institute for Media, Architecture and Design/Flickr

Percentage of women: 40%

Median pay: $72,409

14. Physical therapist

a katz/Shutterstock

Percentage of women: 63%

Median pay: $74,555

13. Public relations and fundraising manager

Flickr/Sebastiaan ter Burg

Percentage of women: 67%

Median pay: $75,260

12. Operations research analyst

Flickr / Strelka Institute for Media, Architecture and Design

Percentage of women: 50%

Median pay: $76,005

11. Management analyst

Glassdoor

Percentage of women: 41%

Median pay: $76,338

10. Natural sciences manager

Canadian Film Centre/Flickr

Percentage of women: 53%

Median pay: $76,768

9. Radiation therapist

NIH Image Gallery/flickr

Percentage of women: 68%

Median pay: $79,488

8. Statistician

Strelka Institute/Flickr/Attribution License

Percentage of women: 44%

Median pay: $80,027

7. Judge, magistrate, or other judicial worker

Thomson Reuters

Percentage of women: 44%

Median pay: $80,807

6. Veterinarian

Sean Gallup / Getty Images

Percentage of women: 59%

Median pay: $82,228

5. Nurse practitioner

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Percentage of women: 88%

Median pay: $100,030

4. Physician assistant

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Percentage of women: 63%

Median pay: $100,434

3. Nurse midwife

ChameleonsEye / Shutterstock.com

Percentage of women: 100%

Median pay: $101,552

2. Pharmacist

Milos Bicanski/Getty Images

Percentage of women: 55%

Median pay: $118,461

1. Nurse anesthetist

MindStorm/Shutterstock

Percentage of women: 58%

Median pay: $151,667