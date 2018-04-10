The 20 highest-paying jobs for women

- source
The gender wage gap is pervasive in many industries, especially those still dominated by men.
But there are some fields where women not only make up a high percentage of the workforce, but they earn competitive pay doing it.
Business Insider looked at data from the US Census Bureau‘s 2016 American Community Survey to find occupations with the highest median pay for women who work full-time, year-round and are over the age of 16.
To highlight jobs in which women frequently work, only those where at least 40% of workers identified as female were included.
Check out the full list of jobs where women earn the most:
20. Compensation and benefits managers
Percentage of women: 75%
Median pay: $70,251
19. Financial examiner
Percentage of women: 47%
Median pay: $70,328
18. Human resources manager
Percentage of women: 61%
Median pay: $70,342
17. Medical scientist
Percentage of women: 53%
Median pay: $71,175
16. Audiologist
Percentage of women: 80%
Median pay: $72,123
15. Computer systems analyst
Percentage of women: 40%
Median pay: $72,409
14. Physical therapist
Percentage of women: 63%
Median pay: $74,555
13. Public relations and fundraising manager
Percentage of women: 67%
Median pay: $75,260
12. Operations research analyst
Percentage of women: 50%
Median pay: $76,005
11. Management analyst
Percentage of women: 41%
Median pay: $76,338
10. Natural sciences manager
Percentage of women: 53%
Median pay: $76,768
9. Radiation therapist
Percentage of women: 68%
Median pay: $79,488
8. Statistician
Percentage of women: 44%
Median pay: $80,027
7. Judge, magistrate, or other judicial worker
Percentage of women: 44%
Median pay: $80,807
6. Veterinarian
Percentage of women: 59%
Median pay: $82,228
5. Nurse practitioner
Percentage of women: 88%
Median pay: $100,030
4. Physician assistant
Percentage of women: 63%
Median pay: $100,434
3. Nurse midwife
Percentage of women: 100%
Median pay: $101,552
2. Pharmacist
Percentage of women: 55%
Median pay: $118,461
1. Nurse anesthetist
Percentage of women: 58%
Median pay: $151,667