Hillary Clinton: I won the places that are ‘dynamic, moving forward,’ while Trump’s campaign ‘was looking backwards’

caption Then presidential candidates Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. source Reuters

Hillary Clinton talked about the 2016 US presidential election during a speech in Mumbai.

“So I won the places that are optimistic, diverse, dynamic, moving forward,” Clinton said. “And his whole campaign, ‘Make America Great Again,’ was looking backwards.”

Clinton’s defeat in 2016 came down to about 80,000 votes between three states – Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

Hillary Clinton recalled her loss in the 2016 US presidential election during a speech at the India Today Conclave 2018 in Mumbai on Saturday.

“If you look at the map of the United States, there’s all that red in the middle where Trump won,” Clinton said. “I win the coast, I win, you know, Illinois and Minnesota, places like that.”

Clinton suggested that the portion of the US she won represents portions of the country that are thriving economically.

“I won the places that represent two-thirds of America’s gross domestic product,” Clinton continued. “So I won the places that are optimistic, diverse, dynamic, moving forward. And his whole campaign, ‘Make America Great Again,’ was looking backwards.”

Clinton described what she believed to be the underlying message of Trump’s 2016 campaign: “You didn’t like black people getting rights, you don’t like women, you know, getting jobs,” Clinton said. “You don’t want, you know, see that Indian American succeeding more than you are. Whatever your problem is, I’m going to solve it,” she said.

Though Clinton won the popular vote by nearly 3 million ballots, she lost in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin – three crucial states that cost her the election by about 80,000 votes combined.

Clinton has frequently talked about the election results and Trump’s presidency in speeches after the election. During the 2017 Professional Business Women of California Conference in San Francisco in March, she mentioned some of the multiple controversies that had been roiling the White House at the time, and said that she would remain politically engaged, for better or worse.

“I’m fighting for a fairer, big-hearted, inclusive America,” Clinton said at the time. She finished by saying: “I’ll be right there with you every step of the way.”

Watch a clip of Clinton’s speech below: