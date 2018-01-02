Hoda Kotb will be Matt Lauer’s permanent replacement as ‘Today’ co-anchor for NBC

source Thomson Reuters

Hoda Kotb will be the permanent replacement for Matt Lauer on the “Today” show, serving as co-anchor, NBC announced Tuesday.

Kotb, a beloved NBC veteran who has been with the network since 1998, had been filling in since Lauer was fired from NBC in November for “inappropriate sexual behavior.” She has also co-hosted the 10 a.m. (fourth) hour of “Today” since 2008, which she will continue to do moving forward, according to NBC.

“We are kicking off the year right, because Hoda is officially the co-anchor of ‘Today,'” co-anchor Savannah Guthrie said during Tuesday’s broadcast. “This has to be the most popular decision NBC News has ever made, and I am so thrilled.”

“I am pinching myself,” Kotb said. “I think we should send some medics to Alexandria, Virginia, where my mom has likely fainted after hearing the open of that show.”

NBC News chairman Andy Lack announced the news in a memo right before the “Today” broadcast, according to CNN.

“Over the past several weeks, Hoda has seamlessly stepped into the co-anchor role alongside Savannah, and the two have quickly hit the ground running,” Lack said in the memo. “They have an undeniable connection with each other and most importantly, with viewers, a hallmark of ‘Today.'”