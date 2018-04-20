17 tips and tricks for saving money at Home Depot

- source
- Business Insider/Jessica Tyler
- Home Depot sells everything home improvement-related to both professional contractors and those who prefer do-it-yourself projects.
- Whichever group you fall into, there are a lot of tricks that can help you save money at Home Depot.
- Some of the tricks include shopping at the right time of year, taking advantage of the store’s price-match policy, and renting tools instead of buying them.
Whether you’re a professional contractor or a DIY amateur, there are a lot of ways to score major deals at Home Depot.
There are savings to be had through the Home Depot Garden Club and Pro Services, in addition to daily savings online. In stores, Home Depot often offers lumber or gallons of paint at discounted prices if you know where to look.
It also does one better than a price-match guarantee – if you find a better price at a competitor, Home Depot will beat it by 10%.
Here are some other tips for saving money at Home Depot:
If you need lumber for a project, check the leftover section for discounts on scraps from previously cut lumber. Sometimes savings can be as much as 30-80%.
The “oops paint” rack, as it’s called at many locations, is also a great place to find savings. When customers change their minds about custom paint colors or dislike a mix they requested, Home Depot sells the rejected custom gallons at discounted prices.
You can also save on paint by buying it on holiday weekends like Father’s Day, Memorial Day, 4th of July, and Labor Day.
If you only plan on using a tool once or twice, Home Depot has a rental program that will allow you to rent it for the hour, day, week, or month for a fraction of the cost of buying it.
The Pro Desk, typically used by contractors, offers an extra 10-20% savings on orders over $2,500.
Online, Home Depot has a savings center that shows special discounts of the day. Products purchased online at a discount can be picked up in-store the same day.
The website also has a section that shows what rebates you can get on various products — and it can save you hundreds.
You can also check the price itself for a hint about whether an item will be marked down again. If a clearance item’s price ends in .06, the price will drop one more time, and if the price ends in .03, that means it’s the lowest price possible.
Home Depot has a guarantee that if you find an item at a lower price elsewhere, the store will not only match it, but beat it by 10%. Check to see if what you need is cheaper elsewhere before going to Home Depot to get the extra savings.
If an item you bought within 30 days goes on sale, bring back your receipt, and you’ll be refunded the difference between the price you paid and the current sale price.
Tropical, house, and landscape plants are guaranteed for a full year, so if a plant dies within the first year of purchasing, it can be returned for a refund with a receipt.
The Home Depot Garden Club offers members exclusive savings and discounts, as well as a $5-off-$50 coupon when joining or signing up for text alerts.
Active military personnel can receive a 10% discount at any time, and all veterans get a 10% discount on Memorial Day, 4th of July, and Veterans Day.
You can also buy discounted Home Depot gift cards online to save a few dollars on your purchase.
Home Depot has some seasonal discounts as well. After the holiday season ends, many items are marked down by as much as 90%.
The Spring Black Friday event has grills, gardening equipment, patio furniture, outdoor decor, and more at discounted prices at the start of each spring. This year, savings are up to 35% off on appliances and more through April 25.
Likewise, the Kitchen and Bath Event, which usually runs mid-January to mid-March, can offer up to 40% off in these departments.
