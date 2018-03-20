Hong Kong Hosts Largest-ever Top MICE Agent Awards Trip to Celebrate 2017 Performance

Over 70 top MICE agents from four markets came in town for an award ceremony and 5-day rewarding trip; learning city’s winning edges, including MICE on Cruise as well as Old Town Central; Eyeing Thailand for market expansion to tap its potential





HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 20 March 2017 – Organised by Meetings and Exhibitions Hong Kong (MEHK), a division of the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB), the 2017 Top MICE Agent Awards Ceremony cum Mega Familiarisation Trip was concluded with success. Held from 13 to 18 March 2018, a record-breaking number of over 70 agents from four strategic markets including Mainland China, India, Indonesia and South Korea were awarded with a 5-day-4-night reward familiarization trip with an award presentation extravaganza to acknowledge their effort.



This is the sixth consecutive year the city has hosted the award ceremony and mega familiarisation trip, since the inaugural edition in year 2012. The bureau also announced adding Thailand into the race in the upcoming 2018/19 programme.









“On top of the strong momentum in 2016, last year, Hong Kong saw 1.9% growth in overnight MICE arrivals, performance of the Meeting and Incentive (M&I) segment was particularly strong, with a double-digit 14.1% growth contributed by long haul, short haul and Mainland China markets; and South Korea even saw a staggering 50.6% growth in M&I arrivals,” said Kenneth Wong, General Manager of the Hong Kong Tourism Board’s MICE and Cruise Division.

“Agency partners contributed tremendously and we would like to express our greatest appreciation through an excitement-filled ceremony and itinerary, as well as to showcase Hong Kong is a rewarding experience itself. To further tap market potential in the Southeast Asia region, we have identified Thailand as a strategic M&I market and will be adding into the 2018/19 programme.“





Key highlights of this year’s Top MICE Agent Awards Ceremony and Familiarisation Trip:

Applause’ for Success at the Award Ceremony: Hosted at Applause Pavilion, Ocean Park Hong Kong, a special venue for displaying spectacular interactive acts on stage for celebration and recognition with the state-of-the-art LED wall and AV system.







Authentic Scavenger Hunt at Old Town Central, nothing more authentic than a scavenger hunt at the city’s iconic neighbourhood reflects the contrast between old and new, heritage and creativity, as well as East and West;











Say Ahoy to MICE-Cruise with World Dream, the first-ever cruise ship christened in Hong Kong at Kai Tak Cruise Terminal, one of Hong Kong’s winning edges is having cruise as a meeting idea of MICE groups, this year, agents are specially invited to onboard World Dream, for exploring MICE-Cruise product as their next all-in-one meeting solution with a luxurious touch;









Unleash Creativity at Harbour City Ocean Terminal Extension, with a multi-purpose rooftop venue with over 16,000 sq. ft. indoor and outdoor space boasting a 270-degree superb sea view, a slew of group activities were arranged to inspire, including Yoga, Tai chi and Symphony of Lights show, one of the world’s most spectacular light shows. Options are just as vast as the famous Victoria Harbour;

Business Exchange at Contract Hong Kong: A record-breaking number of over 80 Hong Kong trade partners, including hotels, attractions and destination management companies, gathered under one roof on 16 March for a direct business exchange session with top MICE agents from Mainland China to explore business collaboration opportunities.

To learn more about and apply for the 2018/19 Top MICE Agent Awards programme, please visit website landing page of the respective market, Mainland China, India, Indonesia, South Korea or Thailand. To learn more about the 2018/19 Hong Kong Rewards! programme, visit www.mehongkong.com.







