Hong Kong’s ‘Demon Chef’ Alvin Leung to bring famous duck menu to his first Singapore restaurant in April

Forbidden Duck specialises in classic Chinese duck dishes, cooked with a twist. Forbidden Duck

Hong Kong-based restaurant Forbidden Duck is set to open at Marina Bay Financial Centre (MBFC) in April, and it will be “Demon Chef” Alvin Leung’s first venture in Singapore.

Fans of the Cantonese restaurant will know it for its signature Peking-style and slow-cooked roast duck and can expect the same fare here. Usual Cantonese fare such as dim sum can also be expected at the Singapore outlet.

Forbidden Duck began with an outlet in Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay last year and is among the latest offerings by Chef Leung, who is also well-known for his three-Michelin-starred Bo Innovation restaurant which prides itself in reinterpreting traditional Chinese cuisine.

There’s going to be another new kid on the MBFC block: One Michelin-starred Hong Kong restaurant Qi – House of Sichuan is also set to open it’s first overseas outpost here at the end of next month.

Spicy dan dan noodles from Qi – House of Sichuan. Qi – House of Sichuan facebook page

The restaurant is owned by Hong Kong F&B company, the Liberty Group, and boasts explosive (reads: spicy) Sichuan flavours in its signature dishes which includes dan dan noodles, prawns, chicken, chili wonton and smoky hot tofu with chestnuts.

Diners can also expect new dishes introduces with Singapore flavours.