Hong Kong’s most exceptional property industry professionals honoured at RICS Awards, Hong Kong 2018

Mr Stewart Leung Chi Kin receives RICS Lifetime Achiever Award





HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 25 March 2018 – The annual RICS (Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors) Awards, Hong Kong recognised the region’s most successful real estate teams and developments in the property sector. Companies and individuals received 36 awards at the seventh annual RICS dinner and presentation ceremony.

2018 marks the 150th anniversary for RICS. The annual RICS dinner and award presentation ceremony, held 23 March 2018 at the Grand Hyatt Hong Kong, is one of the highlighted events for celebrating this milestone. RICS CEO Dr Sean Tompkins joined the event from the UK to help commemorate the anniversary with local surveying professionals.

Guest of honour, Mr Paul Chan Mo-po, GBM, GBS, MH, JP, Financial Secretary, Hong Kong SAR Government , kicked off the ceremony with a speech recognising chartered surveyors for their significant contributions to the built environment. “Thank you RICS for inspiring excellence among our building professionals and for your counsel and support to the government. I’m even more grateful to RICS for your continuing support to Hong Kong and our economy. I have no doubt that your membership here will continue to grow and continue to make a difference for Hong Kong in the coming years.” said Mr Chan.

“The RICS Annual Awards and Annual Conference are the flagship events for our 150th anniversary celebration,” said Mr Clement Lau FRICS, Chair of RICS Hong Kong Board. “While the RICS Awards showcases the best practices of local contributors in the built environment, our upcoming annual conference will present Greater Bay Area opportunities and offer insight on how to maintain Hong Kong’s leading role in the region’s built environment”.

The RICS annual Lifetime Achiever Award was presented to Mr Stewart Chi Kin Leung, Vice Chairman, Wheelock and Company Limited . The RICS jury panel recognised Mr Leung’s 50 years of experience in property development, construction, management and related businesses in Hong Kong. The panel also acknowledged his contributions to Hong Kong through his service in various social groups, including the Real Estate Developers Association of Hong Kong, and his ability to facilitate the evolution and economic development of his community.

“I am extremely honoured and humbled to be receiving this award tonight. Many thanks to the RICS. I would also wish to thank the many dedicated, hardworking and smart people who have worked with me in the past 57 years in this industry. They have made my career and my life so much more enjoyable and meaningful.” said Mr Leung.

Results of RICS Awards 2018 Hong Kong:

1. Office Team of the Year

Winner: CBRE

Certificate of Excellence: Cushman & Wakefield — WeWork; JLL





2. Residential Team of the Year

Winner: Savills Hong Kong;

Certificate of Excellence: Knight Frank; Wheelock Properties (Hong Kong) Limited — Peninsula East





3. Retail Team of the Year

Winner: New World Development Company Limited — THE FOREST

Certificate of Excellence: Cushman & Wakefield — Tin Hau Food Square; JLL





4. Facilities Management Team of the Year

Winner: JLL

Certificate of Excellence: CBRE





5. Property Management Team of the Year

Winner: MTR Corporation Limited — Premier Plus

Certificate of Excellence: JLL; Savills Property Management Limited





6. Professional Consultancy Services Team of the Year

Winner: Knight Frank for West Kowloon Cultural District

Certificate of Excellence: CBRE; Knight Frank for CLP’s Argyle Street Redevelopment Project

7. Project Construction Team of the Year

Winner: Gammon Construction Limited

Certificate of Excellence: Chun Wo Construction & Engineering Co., Ltd.





8. Project Management Team of the Year

Winner: CBRE

Certificate of Excellence: Architectural Services Department — Construction of Arts and Cultural Facilities Under Kwun Tong Bypass (Site B & C); JLL





9. Refurbishment / Revitalisation Team of the Year

Winner: Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited

Certificate of Excellence: Architectural Services Department — Junior Police Call Permanent Activity Centre and Integrated Youth Training Camp; Link Asset Management Limited





10. Sustainability Achievement of the Year

Winner: Manulife & Citi

Certificate of Excellence: Henderson Real Estate Agency Limited; Kai Shing Management Services Limited — International Commerce Centre





11. Best Deal of the Year

Winner: Savills Hong Kong; Wheelock Properties; Cushman & Wakefield — 8 Bay East

Certificate of Excellence: Colliers International





12. Corporate Social Responsibility Project of the Year

Winner: Wheelock Properties (Hong Kong) Limited





13. Young Surveyor of the Year

Winner: Mr Ryan Wong MRICS

Certificate of Excellence: Mr Eric Cheng MRICS; Mr Cyrus Fong MRICS





14. Lifetime Achiever Award

Mr Stewart Chi Kin Leung

For additional details about the RICS Awards Hong Kong, please visit rics.org/hkawards. To download high resolution photos of the RICS Annual Dinner 2018 Hong Kong, please visit: www.bdcshk.com/webcontent/RICS/RICSDinnerPhotos_2018.zip

About RICS Awards Hong Kong

The RICS Awards Hong Kong showcases outstanding achievements and developments in Hong Kong’s land, property and construction industries and across the built environment. The awards are open to everyone working within the property profession. The jury panel of the RICS Awards 2018 Hong Kong is formed by thirteen outstanding local property key players. Nominated projects have all displayed outstanding performance in professionalism, outcome and achievement, teamwork and innovation.

About RICS

Confidence through professional standards





RICS promotes and enforces the highest professional qualifications and standards in the development and management of land, real estate, construction and infrastructure. Our name promises the consistent delivery of standards — bringing confidence to the markets we serve.

We accredit 125,000 professionals and any individual or firm registered with RICS is subject to our quality assurance. Their expertise covers property, asset valuation, real estate management; the development of infrastructure; and the management of natural resources, such as mining, farms and woodland. From environmental assessments and building controls to negotiating land rights in an emerging economy; if our members are involved the same professional standards and ethics apply.

We believe that standards underpin effective markets. With up to seventy per cent of the world’s wealth bound up in land and real estate, our sector is vital to economic development, helping to support stable, sustainable investment and growth around the globe.

With offices covering the major political and financial centres of the world, our market presence means we are ideally placed to influence policy and embed professional standards. We work at a cross-governmental level, delivering international standards that will support a safe and vibrant marketplace in land, real estate, construction and infrastructure, for the benefit of all.

We are proud of our reputation and work hard to protect it, so clients who work with an RICS professional can have confidence in the quality and ethics of the services they receive.

For media enquiries, please contact:

RICS East Asia Public Relations Representatives

Ms Penn Leung / Ms Peggy Mak

T: +852 3159 2986 / +852 3159 2982

E: penn.leung@creativegp.com / peggy.mak@creativegp.com