Rumors of a Hope Hicks diary has publishers scrambling and could lead to a $10 million book deal

caption White House Communications Director and presidential advisor Hope Hicks waves to reporters as she arrives at the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center February 27, 2018 in Washington, DC. Hicks is scheduled to testify behind closed doors to the House Intelligence Committee in its ongoing investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election. source Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

A report from the Daily Mail says Hicks kept a diary of her experiences in the White House and interactions with President Donald Trump.

A potential book deal could land Hicks a $10 million advance, according to a publisher cited by the Daily Mail.

Rumors of a Hope Hicks diary documenting her experiences during her time in the Trump administration have book publishers scrambling to get her attention, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

The publication cited what it described as a White House insider who said Hicks kept a “detailed diary of her White House work, and her interactions with the president.”

That potential diary is said to have some major publishers – and even Hollywood producers – preparing a full-court press on Hicks as she prepares to leave the administration. The Daily Mail cited an editor for a New York publishing house who told the publication that Hicks could pull down a $10 million advance for a “candid, truthful, sensitive tell-all about her life in Trump Land -the good, the bad, and the ugly.”

Hicks is resigning as White House communications director and plans to leave in a few weeks. Hers is one of the highest-profile departures to date, in a Trump administration unsettled by record turnover.

Hicks will leave a West Wing that has been mired in near-constant chaos since Trump took office. As one of the president’s closest confidants and most trusted aides, Hicks has no doubt been privy to some of the most sensitive moments in Trump’s inner circle.

The intrigue around a Hicks book deal is multilayered

It is unclear what legal liabilities have yet to be ironed out before Hicks can speak openly about her time in the White House. She remains a subject of the Russia investigation, in which the special counsel Robert Mueller is looking into whether the Trump campaign cooperated with Russia to interfere in the 2016 US election. Hicks is also said to be racking up some hefty legal bills as a result.

It’s also unclear whether any of her personal records related to her work in the White House will be subject to Mueller’s investigation. Norm Eisen, the chair of the ethics watchdog group CREW, said if the Daily Mail report is true, such a diary would likely be subpoenaed and subject to preservation under the Presidential Records Act.