On this week’s ‘SNL,’ Trump fumes as Hope Hicks says goodbye

caption Cecily Strong plays Hope Hicks on “SNL.” source SNL

“Saturday Night Live” took on the latest White House news this week, from Hope Hicks’ resignation to President Donald Trump’s gun control plans.

There was also an amusing skit about “The Grabbies” award show honoring sexual harassers.

Charles Barkley was the host and Migos was the musical guest.

Hope Hicks (played by Cecily Strong) said goodbye on “Saturday Night Live” this week with a letter summarizing her “semester abroad at the White House.”

Hicks resigned as White House communications director this week. During “Weekend Update”, Strong-as-Hicks said the media had been “insanely nice” to her because her “hair and face are good.”

After saying how exciting it was to work with “bad boys” at the White House, she read a statement she prepared saying goodbye to all her friends, from senior counselor Kellyanne Conway and President Donald “Donny” Trump to her “BFF” Ivanka Trump.

“To everyone else at the Trump White House, I’ll see you guys at the reunion in 10 years – seven with good behavior,” she said.

Trump on his wild week of gun control, tariffs, and turnover

In the cold open of the show, Alec Baldwin revived his Trump impression to speak from his bipartisan meeting with senators on gun control, saying he’d take everyone’s guns away – “even the whites.”

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, played by Strong, whooped next to him. “She hasn’t been this excited since women were allowed to get jobs,” he said.

Holding Vice President Mike Pence’s hand to console him because he “hates” the proposal, Baldwin-as-Trump joked that Pence (played by Beck Bennett) worried it was a “gateway touch.”

Echoing Trump’s comments last week that he would have run into the Florida school to stop the shooter even if he didn’t have a gun, Baldwin said the guy with a gun “wouldn’t know what hit him” because he can run so fast.

“Bing bong ding dong dang – he’s finished!” he said, adding, “I’d run to North Korea, again completely unarmed, I’d find Little Rocket Man – bing, bong, bang, bing, bing, boom … I’d throw him right over the great wall of Korea!”

Baldwin-as-Trump lamented the loss of Hicks, saying his son-in-law and senior adviser “Jared Kushner’s basically the hottest chick left in the place – and he’s probably going to jail soon, so he’s out.”

Referring to the fictional land from the “Black Panther” movie, he said “Wakanda is laughing at us – they’ve got flying cars, people!”

Baldwin-as-Trump said he was going to run the country like a business, and “That business is a Waffle House at 2 a.m.”

Finally, he said Jeff Sessions should resign, and Kate McKinnon appeared to play the embattled attorney general.

‘The Grabbies’ roasts Hollywood

The cast interviewed stars on the Red Carpet who were all up for the “coveted Grabby awards” honoring sexual misconduct.

“I’d like to thank guns for pivoting the national conversation away from harassment,” one of the nominees, played by Pete Davidson, said. “I’d also like to thank my uncle for always saying, ‘Boys will be boys,’ even when it was like, OJ.”

The skit skewered Hollywood for rampant sexual harassment on the eve of the Academy Awards.

Elsewhere on the episode, host Charles Barkley delivered a monologue about athletes getting political, Leslie Jones reported on her time at the Winter Olympics, and Barkley starred in a parody commercial about arming cockroaches with guns.