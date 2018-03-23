An armed man has taken hostages at a supermarket in southern France, and reportedly shouted allegiance to ISIS

- source
- Google Maps
- A hostage situation began at a supermarket in the town of Trèbes on Friday morning.
- Eight people were taken hostage, according to the Reuters news agency.
- Shots were fired in the incident, and the hostage-taker reportedly shouted that he was acting on behalf of ISIS.
An armed man has taken hostages at a supermarket in southern France, and has reportedly shouted allegiance to ISIS.
The unidentified attacker is holding hostages at the Super U supermarket in Trèbes, southwestern France.
The Reuters news agency said that eight people were being held inside.
The town’s Mayor Eric Ménassi said that there had been two “victims” in the hostage situation. Several French outlets reported that one of them had died.
- source
- Google Maps/Business Insider
Regional police and France’s interior ministry confirmed that a major incident is underway, but did not provide details.
????[OPERATION POLICE]????
⚠️ Opération en cours secteur Super U Trèbes.
Secteur interdit ⚠️
Merci de faciliter l'accès aux forces de l'ordre.
— Préfecture de l'Aude (@Prefet11) March 23, 2018
⚠️ Intervention de police en cours à #Trèbes dans l'#Aude. La priorité est à l'intervention des forces de police et de secours. Plus d'informations à venir sur ce compte, ne diffusez pas de rumeurs ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/M2t4mLccG0
— Ministère de l'Intérieur (@Place_Beauvau) March 23, 2018
The AFP news agency also reported the apparent link to ISIS, citing French prosecutors. They said the prosecutors are now treating the incident as a terror attack.
A second incident earlier that morning involved a policeman being shot in the nearby town of Carcassonne.
The French TV station BFMTV reported that the attacker is the same man holding up the supermarket.
They said he shot at a group of policemen near before driving away.
More to follow.