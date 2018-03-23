Nike lets customers add glitter, paint, and wacky laces to their sneakers — take a look at how it’s done

By
Dennis Green, Joe Avella, Business Insider US
-
Nike is allowing more customization of its sneakers.

caption
Nike is allowing more customization of its sneakers.
source
Insider

  • Nike recently released its new 90/10 pack sneakers, which are unfinished Nike sneaker designs that customers can complete.
  • The idea is that Nike has done 90% of the design, and it’s up to customers to finish the other 10%.
  • They came in Huarache, Special Field Air Force 1 Hi, Air More Money, Vandal Hi Supreme, and Air Force 1 Low models, but they’ve since all sold out.
  • It shows how Nike is embracing customization in sneaker culture.
  • INSIDER recently got its customization on at an exclusive Nike event, where they were able to customize their Nike 90/10 sneakers in all kinds of fun ways.
  • Glitter, paint, wacky laces, colorful swooshes – nothing was off limits.