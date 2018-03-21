Jeff Bezos made an average of $107 million per day last year — here’s how much the richest people in the world earned every 24 hours

caption Jeff Bezos is in a league of his own. source Danny Moloshok/Reuters

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ net worth increased by nearly $40 billion in 2017 – the most of any billionaire, according to Forbes.

When you break it down, Bezos raked in over $107 million per day in 2017.

Mark Zuckerberg, Bernard Arnault, and Carlos Slim were the biggest earners behind Bezos in 2017.

Several of the world’s richest people saw their wealth balloon by billions last year, but none more than Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

Bezos net worth grew by $39.2 billion in 2017 – “the biggest single-year increase on the Billionaires List this century.”

That’s according to Forbes’ 2017 and 2018 richest people in the world lists, which Business Insider used to calculate the daily increase in net worth of the richest people in the world. We simply found the difference between their 2017 and 2018 net worths – published by Forbes in March of each year – and divided that figure by 365 to represent the number of days in a year.

To be clear, these billionaires didn’t earn the same amount of money every day in 2017, considering a great deal of their net worth comes from the value of stocks, which can fluctuate wildly.

For the purposes of this calculation, every day is counted the same, whether it was a banner day or even one where the billionaire lost millions. Note that figures are approximate because of rounding.

See how much the 14 richest billionaires made per day in the last calendar year, ranked from lowest to highest.

14. Michael Bloomberg: $6.8 million per day

source Lori Hoffman/Bloomberg

2017 net worth: $47.5 billion

2018 net worth: $50 billion

Total increase: $2.5 billion

13. Bill Gates: $11 million per day

source John Lamparski/Getty Images

2017 net worth: $86 billion

2018 net worth: $90 billion

Total increase: $4 billion

12. Larry Ellison: $17.3 million per day

source Kimberly White / Stringer / Getty Images

2017 net worth: $52.2 billion

2018 net worth: $58.5 billion

Total increase: $6.3 billion

11. Jim Walton: $21.9 million per day

source Walmart

2017 net worth: $38.4 billion

2018 net worth: $46.4 billion

Total increase: $8 billion

10. Larry Page: $22.2 million per day

2017 net worth: $40.7 billion

2018 net worth: $48.8 billion

Total increase: $8.1 billion

9. Steve Ballmer: $23 million per day

source Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

2017 net worth: $30 billion

2018 net worth: $38.4 billion

Total increase: $8.4 billion

8. Warren Buffett: $23 million per day

source REUTERS/Rick Wilking

2017 net worth: $75.6 billion

2018 net worth: $84 billion

Total increase: $8.4 billion

7. Jack Ma: $29.3 million per day

source ChinaFotoPress / Getty Images

2017 net worth: $28.3 billion

2018 net worth: $39 billion

Total increase: $10.7 billion

5. & 6. Charles and David Koch: $32.1 million per day

caption Charles (left) and David Koch source YouTube still, Reuters

2017 net worth: $48.3 billion

2018 net worth: $60 billion

Total increase: $11.7 billion

4. Carlos Slim: $34.8 million per day

source REUTERS/ Edgard Garrido

2017 net worth: $54.4 billion

2018 net worth: $67.1 billion

Total increase: $12.7 billion

3. Mark Zuckerberg: $41.1 million

source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

2017 net worth: $56 billion

2018 net worth: $71 billion

Total increase: $15 billion

2. Bernard Arnault: $83.6 million per day

source Getty/Pascal Le Segretain

2017 net worth: $41.5 billion

2018 net worth: $72 billion

Total increase: $30.5 billion

1. Jeff Bezos: $107.4 million per day

2017 net worth: $72.8 billion

2018 net worth: $112 billion

Total increase: $39.2 billion