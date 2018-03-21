Jeff Bezos made an average of $107 million per day last year — here’s how much the richest people in the world earned every 24 hours

- source
- Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ net worth increased by nearly $40 billion in 2017 – the most of any billionaire, according to Forbes.
- When you break it down, Bezos raked in over $107 million per day in 2017.
- Mark Zuckerberg, Bernard Arnault, and Carlos Slim were the biggest earners behind Bezos in 2017.
Several of the world’s richest people saw their wealth balloon by billions last year, but none more than Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.
Bezos net worth grew by $39.2 billion in 2017 – “the biggest single-year increase on the Billionaires List this century.”
That’s according to Forbes’ 2017 and 2018 richest people in the world lists, which Business Insider used to calculate the daily increase in net worth of the richest people in the world. We simply found the difference between their 2017 and 2018 net worths – published by Forbes in March of each year – and divided that figure by 365 to represent the number of days in a year.
To be clear, these billionaires didn’t earn the same amount of money every day in 2017, considering a great deal of their net worth comes from the value of stocks, which can fluctuate wildly.
For the purposes of this calculation, every day is counted the same, whether it was a banner day or even one where the billionaire lost millions. Note that figures are approximate because of rounding.
See how much the 14 richest billionaires made per day in the last calendar year, ranked from lowest to highest.
14. Michael Bloomberg: $6.8 million per day
2017 net worth: $47.5 billion
2018 net worth: $50 billion
Total increase: $2.5 billion
13. Bill Gates: $11 million per day
2017 net worth: $86 billion
2018 net worth: $90 billion
Total increase: $4 billion
12. Larry Ellison: $17.3 million per day
2017 net worth: $52.2 billion
2018 net worth: $58.5 billion
Total increase: $6.3 billion
11. Jim Walton: $21.9 million per day
2017 net worth: $38.4 billion
2018 net worth: $46.4 billion
Total increase: $8 billion
10. Larry Page: $22.2 million per day
2017 net worth: $40.7 billion
2018 net worth: $48.8 billion
Total increase: $8.1 billion
9. Steve Ballmer: $23 million per day
2017 net worth: $30 billion
2018 net worth: $38.4 billion
Total increase: $8.4 billion
8. Warren Buffett: $23 million per day
2017 net worth: $75.6 billion
2018 net worth: $84 billion
Total increase: $8.4 billion
7. Jack Ma: $29.3 million per day
2017 net worth: $28.3 billion
2018 net worth: $39 billion
Total increase: $10.7 billion
5. & 6. Charles and David Koch: $32.1 million per day
2017 net worth: $48.3 billion
2018 net worth: $60 billion
4. Carlos Slim: $34.8 million per day
2017 net worth: $54.4 billion
2018 net worth: $67.1 billion
Total increase: $12.7 billion
3. Mark Zuckerberg: $41.1 million
2017 net worth: $56 billion
2018 net worth: $71 billion
Total increase: $15 billion
2. Bernard Arnault: $83.6 million per day
2017 net worth: $41.5 billion
2018 net worth: $72 billion
Total increase: $30.5 billion
1. Jeff Bezos: $107.4 million per day
2017 net worth: $72.8 billion
2018 net worth: $112 billion
Total increase: $39.2 billion