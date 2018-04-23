Millennials are waiting longer than ever to buy homes — here’s how many years it takes to save for a down payment in 25 major US cities

- source
- Nick Fox/Shutterstock
- Homeownership is at an all-time record low among millennials.
- It can take nearly a decade to save money for a 20% down payment on a house in some cities, reveals a SmartAsset report.
- California homebuyers need to save money the longest, while Texas homebuyers require much less planning time.
Among the many things millennials are doing differently than their parents is waiting longer to buy homes. In fact, millennial homeownership in the US is at an all-time record low – and it’s easy to see why.
A new report by SmartAsset reveals that, in some cities, the average home outweighs the average income by so much that it can take nearly a decade to save for a 20% down payment.
Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s One-Year American Community Survey, SmartAsset calculated how long it takes to afford a 20% down payment on the median home in 50 of America’s largest cities if workers earning the median income saved 20% of their salary a year. They then divided the estimated down payment by the annual estimated savings to get the estimated years of saving needed to afford a down payment.
Turns out, California buyers face a long road to home – six of the top ten cities where Americans need to save the longest for a house are in The Golden State.
Texas homebuyers, however, need less planning time. Fort Worth, San Antonio, Arlington, and El Paso residents need to save for fewer than three years to afford the average down payment.
Scroll below to see just how long you have to save for the average down payment in 25 of America’s largest cities.
25. Nashville, Tennessee
- source
- NVitkus/Flickr
Years needed to afford a down payment: 3.88
Median household income: $54,310
Median home value: $210,600
24. Mesa, AZ
- source
- Tim Roberts Photography/Shutterstock
Years needed to afford a down payment: 3.99
Median household income: $52,393
Median home value: $209,000
23. Colorado Springs, CO
- source
- David/Flickr
Years needed to afford a down payment: 4.04
Median household income: $60,308
Median home value: $243,600
22. Phoenix, AZ
- source
- CraigStocks/iStock
Years needed to afford a down payment: 4.10
Median household income: $52,062
Median home value: $213,300
21. Minneapolis, MN
- source
- Oksana Tysovska/Shutterstock
Years needed to afford a down payment: 4.18
Median household income: $56,255
Median home value: $235,200
20. Las Vegas, NV
Years needed to afford a down payment: 4.47
Median household income: $51,115
Median home value: $228,300
19. Chicago, IL
- source
- Shutterstock
Years needed to afford a down payment: 4.60
Median household income: $53,006
Median home value: $243,900
18. Austin, TX
- source
- Roschetzky Photography/Shutterstock
Years needed to afford a down payment: 4.63
Median household income: $66,697
Median home value: $308,500
17. Atlanta, GA
- source
- Diana Daley/Shutterstock
Years needed to afford a down payment: 4.88
Median household income: $53,843
Median home value: $262,600
16. Fresno, CA
- source
- From listing on Trulia
Years needed to afford a down payment: 5.07
Median household income: $44,905
Median home value: $227,500
15. Sacramento, CA
- source
- Hank Shiffman/Shutterstock
Years needed to afford a down payment: 5.56
Median household income: $55,187
Median home value: $306,900
14. New Orleans, LA
- source
- Page Light Studios/Shutterstock
Years needed to afford a down payment: 5.68
Median household income: $38,681
Median home value: $219,700
13. Denver, CO
- source
- Shutterstock
Years needed to afford a down payment: 5.91
Median household income: $61,105
Median home value: $360,900
12. Portland, OR
- source
- pikappa51/Shutterstock
Years needed to afford a down payment: 6.36
Median household income: $62,127
Median home value: $395,100
11. Seattle, WA
- source
- Lucy Autrey Wilson/Shutterstock
Years needed to afford a down payment: 7.26
Median household income: $83,476
Median home value: $606,200
10. Washington, DC
- source
- Richard Cavalleri/Shutterstock
Years needed to afford a down payment: 7.63
Median household income: $75,506
Median home value: $576,100
9. Boston, MA
- source
- Bill Damon/Flickr
Years needed to afford a down payment: 7.79
Median household income: $63,621
Median home value: $495,500
8. San Jose, CA
- source
- Hank Shiffman/Shutterstock
Years needed to afford a down payment: 7.87
Median household income: $101,940
Median home value: $802,000
7. San Diego, CA
- source
- Shutterstock
Years needed to afford a down payment: 7.94
Median household income: $71,481
Median home value: $567,400
6. Miami, FL
- source
- Ramunas Bruzas/Shutterstock
Years needed to afford a down payment: 7.96
Median household income: $34,901
Median home value: $277,700
5. Long Beach, CA
- source
- Sergey Novikov/Shutterstock
Years needed to afford a down payment: 8.64
Median household income: $60,075
Median home value: $518,900
4. Oakland, CA
- source
- Radoslaw Lecyk/Shutterstock
Years needed to afford a down payment: 9.55
Median household income: $68,060
Median home value: $649,700
3. New York, NY
- source
- T photography/Shutterstock
Years needed to afford a down payment: 9.68
Median household income: $58,856
Median home value: $569,700
2. San Francisco, CA
- source
- Patrick Smith/Flickr
Years needed to afford a down payment: 9.87
Median household income: $103,801
Median home value: $1,024,000
1. Los Angeles, CA
- source
- Reuters
Years needed to afford a down payment: 10.9
Median household income: $54,432
Median home value: $593,500