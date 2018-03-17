Little Caesars is giving away food after a shock March Madness upset — here’s how to get the free pizza

source Getty/Alex Wong

Little Caesars pizza chain promised a free lunch combo if a 16th seed beat a number 1 seed during the NCAA March Madness tournament.

That happened, and now Little Caesar’s is giving away free pizza.

The chain will give away a free pizza combo to anyone who comes in between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on April 2.

“Crazy happened,” and now Little Caesars has to pay up.

The pizza chain promised to give away free lunch combos “if crazy happens” and a 16th seed team beat a 1-seeded team in the NCAA March Madness tournament.

On Friday night, exactly that happened when the University of Maryland Baltimore County beat University of Virginia in a shock upset with a final score of 74-54.

Now Little Caesar’s has pledged to hold up its end of the bargain and will give away free lunch combos, which usually cost $5. The box contains a “deep deep” personal pizza and a 20-ounce Pepsi product of your choice.

Because "CRAZY HAPPENED" with a #16 beating a #1 (!!!!), everyone in America gets a free #LittleCaesars Lunch Combo on Monday, April 2nd. Congratulations & see our OFFICIAL RULES for more details: https://t.co/vHuy8315ee pic.twitter.com/8KGbskGFxt — Little Caesars (@littlecaesars) March 17, 2018

The offer will only be available on April 2, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and is limited to “one per family” and “while supplies last.” Simply being in line during that time will not be enough to claim your free pizza, as the promotion comes to a hard stop at 1 p.m. Still, there are no catches and no purchase is required, making it a genuine food giveaway, which is rare in fast food.

It’s unlikely that Little Caesars was planning on actually dishing out the free pizzas, since an upset of this magnitude has never actually occurred since March Madness expanded to include 64 teams. Other chains often participate in promotions like this during high profile sports games.

Taco Bell frequently promises to give away free tacos if certain conditions are met and has followed through on more than one occasion. As recently as June 2017, Taco Bell gave away free Doritos Locos Tacos on the road in Cleveland after the Golden State Warriors “stole” Game 3 of the NBA Finals from the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Tacos are not as pricey as full pizza combos, however, making Little Caesars’ deal a bit more generous.

Check out the full advertisement for the promotion below. A full list of the promotion’s fine print is on Little Caesars web page.