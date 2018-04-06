How to send a tip to Business Insider

News tips are important to the reporting process, but knowing a secure process for getting in touch with a news organization is the first step.

At Business Insider, there are multiple ways to send us a tip, some quicker or more secure than others. Here’s what you need to know.

Email:

The quickest method for getting in touch with an editor or reporter at Business Insider is by emailing us.

Our newsroom uses Gmail with 2-factor authentication. You can look up a specific reporter or editor email address by going to their author page – most email addresses are the first letter of the reporter’s first name followed by their last name @businessinsider.com. If a reporter uses PGP encryption, which encrypts the contents of your email but leaves record of the sender and recipient, you can find their public PGP key on their author page.

For the full BI Masthead with links to specific author pages, click here.

Note: It’s important to keep in mind that your employer may have access to the contents of your work email. Do not use your work email to send a tip. Depending on the nature of the information, you may also want to consider a more secure option – like SecureDrop – for getting in touch, listed below.

SecureDrop:

Business Insider has a SecureDrop for online tips sent over the TOR network, which helps further anonymize and cover the tracks of the tipster. You can learn more about exactly how SecureDrop works here.

To send a tip to Business Insider via SecureDrop, first you’ll need to download the TOR web browser to access the SecureDrop web address.

Once TOR is installed, you can access our SecureDrop at: doaxi7t7lkctvq5i.onion( <-enter that into TOR browser).

Note: Because SecureDrop is designed to be untraceable, please make note of the randomly generated codename after submitting a tip, which will allow you to reference it in any follow-up correspondence with us so we can verify it’s coming from the same source.

Mail:

You can always send tips to Business Insider through the mail. Our main newsroom is located in New York City, and we also have offices in San Francisco and London. Note: Please make sure to include the reporter or editor’s full name to ensure it reaches the right person as soon as possible.

Newsroom addresses: [reporter name] Business Insider Headquarters 1 Liberty Plaza, 8th Floor New York, NY 10006 646-376-6113 [reporter name] Business Insider West Coast 535 Mission St., 14th Floor San Francisco, CA 94105 [reporter name] Business Insider Europe Ltd. 32-38 Leman Street, 3rd Floor London, E1 8EW