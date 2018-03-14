How to watch March Madness online and on TV

- source
- Bob Donnan/USA Today Sports/Reuters
March Madness is here.
The tournament is 67 basketball games played over a 21-day period, culminating with the national championship on April 2. The games will be happening at all times of the day, meaning you might need to watch the games on your tablet, phone, or computer at work.
Thankfully, there are plenty of ways to watch the games – both online and on TV.
Here’s your guide for streaming the NCAA Tournament online:
You can stream all games on the NCAA’s website.
- source
- NCAA
The NCAA website will stream all 67 basketball games. You can find the NCAA’s live stream here.
Like last year, there will be a boss button on the website that you can click to hide the live stream in case your boss happens to walk by you and your device.
Games will also be streamed on the NCAA March Madness Live app.
- source
- Apple App Store
The NCAA March Madness Live app is free for Apple and Android.
21 of games will be aired on CBS.
- source
- Bob Donnan/USA Today Sports/Reuters
These include both quarterfinal games on March 25.
To stream these games, you’ll need to subscribe to CBS All Access, which costs $6 per month.
- source
- Jamie Squire/Getty
You can watch the games via the CBS All Access app on Apple TV or Fire TV.
The other games will air on TBS, TNT, and truTV.
- source
- Ezra Shaw/Getty
The final four and championship games will be on TBS.
To watch these games online, you’ll need to log into a valid cable subscriber login.
- source
- Gregory Shamus / Getty
If you don’t have cable, Sling TV could be a cheap streaming option.
- source
- YouTube/Sling TV
The Sling Orange package gets you TNT and TBS, plus 20 other channels, for $20 per month. For $25 you can get TNT, TBS, and TruTV, plus 40 other channels. CBS is available with an antenna.
Other TV streaming services like Hulu TV, PlayStation Vue, YouTube TV, and DirecTV.
Hulu TV and PlayStation Vue start at $39.99, and YouTube TV and DirecTV are $35 per month.
For a complete game schedule, check the NCAA website.
- source
- CBS Sports
The full live stream and TV game schedule can be found here.
More March Madness:
- Here are the most likely March Madness upsets according to Las Vegas
- The 14 best bets to make on the NCAA Tournament before your bracket gets busted
- Warren Buffett is offering employees $1 million a year for life if they predict a perfect Sweet 16 during March Madness
- 7 strategies for casual fans filling out their March Madness bracket