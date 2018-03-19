‘HQ Trivia’ players are furious following a contested $25,000 game that no one won

source HQ Trivia

“HQ Trivia” players are angry after a rare $25,000 prize game was won by no one.

As the game was finishing out, the last few players were kicked from the game for reportedly violating the game’s terms of service.

And then, on Monday morning, the game disappeared from Apple’s App Store due to a technical error, fueling speculation that Sunday night’s game was somehow connected (it wasn’t).

On Sunday night, as a $25,000 prize game of “HQ Trivia” came to a close, the winner-to-be was kicked from the game. There was no winner – no happy story of a young teacher suddenly flush with cash.

There was just this relatively bland statement on the “HQ Trivia” Twitter feed soon afterward, which explained to players what happened. “HQ moderators kick players that violate HQ’s Terms of Service and Contest Rules. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Service here: https://hqtrivia.com/legal/,” the game’s account tweeted.

Though “HQ Trivia” reps didn’t explain what rules were broken, players on Twitter claim the winner-to-be was using a “jailbroken” iPhone. Using such a device could mean a player was using software on their phone to correctly guess answers that they couldn’t answer themselves.

Next Sunday the prize pool will grow to $50,000. “Tonight we did not find The 1,” the “HQ Trivia” Twitter account said. “The $25k prize rolls over to next Sunday. That means the winner will get $50,000!”

Usually, “HQ Trivia” winners split whatever the prize pool is. But Sunday night’s game was different – players keep playing until only one person is left, and that person wins the entire prize.

That is, of course, if someone wins. Instead, since no one won the game, the prize will move over to next Sunday night’s game – another winner-take-all round, but for $50,000 this time.

In a bizarre twist, “HQ Trivia” disappeared from Apple’s App Store on Monday morning. (It remained available on Google Play.) Reps for “HQ Trivia” told Mashable that it was removed due to a technical error – it’s back on the store now.