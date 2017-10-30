HSBC customers experience 2nd glitch in 4 days

Some HSBC customers reportedly experienced problems logging in to their online banking accounts on Monday. Reuters reported the bank said the problem was now resolved. This is the second report of an IT glitch in four days.

Some customers complained they were getting an error message when trying to access their online and mobile banking accounts. HSBC said it had resolved the problem, which lasted approximately half an hour.

In a similar problem on Friday, some customers took to Twitter to complain they were unable to log on to online and mobile banking accounts.

@HSBC_UK what is happening with online banking getting error message when going to log on?? — June King (@JuneyKing) October 30, 2017

Friday’s glitch lasted approximately 45 minutes, after which the bank said the issue had been resolved and apologised for the inconvenience caused. It was unclear what had caused the problem.

HSBC said, “We’re sorry for any inconvenience caused to customers. This was caused by a temporary technical issue that’s now resolved.”