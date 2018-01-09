Huffington Post Recognizes Calvin F. Lo as Top Marketing Guru of 2018

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 9th January, 2018 – With the start of the new year, businesses are making efforts to forge a personal connection with clients. Way ahead of the pack, Group CEO of R.E. Lee International, Calvin F. Lo has been given recognition by the Huffington Post as one of the top marketing gurus of 2018. The accomplished financial expert is a well-traveled entrepreneur who is also a renowned culinary expert and wine connoisseur in his own right.
R.E. Lee International is a 64 years old life insurance brokerage that provides Estate Planning and Business Succession services for ultra high net-worth individuals and businesses. The company has flourished under Mr. Lo who has successfully developed business ties with clients across 64 countries spanning Asia, Europe, the US as well as the Middle East. With offices in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Zurich, Singapore, Dubai, Seattle and Cayman, the jet-setting marketing guru has visited clients and families with diverse backgrounds. In 2017, Mr. Lo founded R.E. Lee Capital, successfully expanded the business into wealth management and advisory services.
The charismatic CEO has made waves as a lifestyle influencer through social media under the pseudonym of The Ultimate Kaiser™️, amassing more than 400,000 followers worldwide. Mr. Lo shares his gastronomic and travel experiences by creating an aspirational wish list of culinary delights.
About R.E. Lee International
