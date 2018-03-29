Hulu is facing pressure to pull its advertising with Laura Ingraham, the Fox News host who mocked a Parkland shooting survivor

caption Laura Ingraham source Alex Wong/Getty Images

Streaming service Hulu is among the companies facing pressure to pull advertising with Fox News host Laura Ingraham.

Ingraham is facing backlash for mocking Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg on Twitter.

Companies are facing increased pressure to drop their advertising with Laura Ingraham, a Fox News host who recently received backlash for mocking a Parkland shooting survivor.

Hulu is among the companies the survivor, student David Hogg, has called out on Twitter to pull their advertising with Ingraham. Many on Twitter have vowed to boycott Hulu and other companies if they don’t sever ties with Ingraham.

Hulu did not immediately return a request for comment from Business Insider.

Actor and comedian Patton Oswalt joined in on Thursday, alluding that he would drop the service. “Do the right thing here,” he said. “Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn also threatened to drop his subscription, tweeting “Online bullying & shaming of teenagers should not be supported by Hulu.”

Come ON, @hulu. You have 3 of my fave shows (LOOMING TOWER, RUNAWAYS and HANDMAID’S TALE). Do the right thing here. https://t.co/7bs8QnM3H6 — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) March 29, 2018

I’m really looking forward to season two of Handmaid’s Tale so I hope @hulu stops advertising on the Aunt Lydia show – uh, I mean, on the Laura Ingraham show, so I can watch it. Online bullying & shaming of teenagers should not be supported by Hulu. Let them know. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 29, 2018

Ingraham, host of Fox News show “The Ingraham Angle,” mocked Hogg on Wednesday for being rejected by four colleges he applied to. “David Hogg Rejected By Four Colleges To Which He Applied and whines about it. (Dinged by UCLA with a 4.1 GPA…totally predictable given acceptance rates.)” she tweeted.

As of Thursday, the tweet was still on her page.

David Hogg Rejected By Four Colleges To Which He Applied and whines about it. (Dinged by UCLA with a 4.1 GPA…totally predictable given acceptance rates.) https://t.co/wflA4hWHXY — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 28, 2018

But on Thursday, as several companies announced they would pull ads from Ingraham’s program, Ingraham tweeted an apology, stating “On reflection, in the spirit of Holy Week, I apologize for any upset or hurt my tweet caused him or any of the brave victims of Parkland.”

“For the record, I believe my show was the first to feature David immediately after that horrific shooting and even noted how ‘poised’ he was given the tragedy,” she continued.

Any student should be proud of a 4.2 GPA —incl. @DavidHogg111. On reflection, in the spirit of Holy Week, I apologize for any upset or hurt my tweet caused him or any of the brave victims of Parkland. For the record, I believe my show was the first to feature David…(1/2) — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 29, 2018

… immediately after that horrific shooting and even noted how "poised" he was given the tragedy. As always, he’s welcome to return to the show anytime for a productive discussion. WATCH: https://t.co/5wcd00wWpd (2/2) — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 29, 2018

Despite the apology, the calls for Hulu to pull their advertising with Ingraham continued throughout the day on Thursday on Twitter, with many saying they would cancel their subscription to the service.

Excuse me .@hulu do you feel it’s prudent and responsible to advertise on Laura Ingraham’s show? If so, I will be cancelling my account. That woman is abhorrent, and you should be ashamed to be associated with her. She is a hate monger. — Courtney Slane (@idaho_resister) March 29, 2018

@hulu I see you're an advertiser for Laura Ingraham. Rethinking my subscription. Please act against such petty and inhumane commentary. — Liv Crossings (@livcrossings) March 29, 2018

Hey @hulu @hulu_support: your support of Laura Ingraham is revolting. @RevJohnRussell and I love using your service, but will definitely join this boycott if you don't respond to her attacks on @davidhogg111 #FireIngraham #BoycottIngramAdverts #boycotthulu — Guthrie Graves-Fitzsimmons (@GuthrieGF) March 29, 2018

@hulu Laura Ingraham attacked Parkland school survivor David Hogg. Please remove her from your advertising. — pris (@prisrob) March 29, 2018

It will be hard but i could cancel my @hulu Laura Ingraham has been racist, homophobic, and now is making fun of mass shooting survivors. Y’all can support her, I will just stop supporting you. What’s fair is fair. — ALISHANANDI (@ALISHANANDI) March 29, 2018