‘I am a stable genius,’ Donald Trump says

Reuters

US President Donald Trump said he was a stable genius and that he eats good quality food.

When asked by Britain’s ITV about his health and some perceptions that he was insane and physically unfit, Trump said: “I am a stable genius.”

Eats ‘fine food’

When asked about eating burgers and drinking Coke, Trump said: “I eat fine food, really from some of the finest chefs in the world, I eat healthy food, I also have some of that food on occasion… I think I eat actually quite well.”

He said he would consider staying in the Paris climate accord but that it would have to be a good deal for the United States.

Tweets from bed

Trump, who has garnered a large following on social media with rambunctious postings, also said he sometimes tweets from bed, though he occasionally allows others to post his words.

Trump frequently uses Twitter to announce policy, assail his adversaries and to tangle with countries, including North Korea, over world affairs. The @realDonaldTrump account had 47.2 million users as of Sunday.

In an interview with Britain’s ITV channel, he appeared to appreciate the wide impact of his postings in Twitter and said that he needed social media to communicate with voters in the era of what he termed fake news.

“If I don’t have that form of communication I can’t defend myself,” Trump said in an interview broadcast on Sunday. “I get a lot of fake news, a lot of news that is very false or made up.”

It was a crazy situation, he said, that many people in the world waited for his tweets. He usually tweets himself, sometimes from bed.

When asked about whether he was lying in bed with his phone thinking of how to wind people up, Trump said: “Well, perhaps sometimes in bed, perhaps sometimes at breakfast or lunch or whatever, but generally speaking during the early morning, or during the evening I can do whatever, but I am very busy during the day, very long hours. I am busy.”