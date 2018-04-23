Immigration counters at Johor’s CIQ to operate at maximum capacity from May 8 to 10

Good news if you’re a Malaysian working Singapore in the lead-up to polling day of the 14th General Election.
Immigration counters at both Malaysia-Singapore entry points in Johor Bahru will operating at maximum capacity from May 8 to 10 in order to enable Malaysians working in Singapore to return and cast their votes on May 9, reported Bernama.
Deputy Home Minister Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamad said on Sunday (April 22) that a total of 350 officers will be mobilised to work at both the Sultan Iskandar Customs Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) and Sultan Abu Bakar CIQ complex in Tuas to facilitate smooth traffic.
“I must stress that that traffic congestions at both CIQs are not due to our immigration workforce not carrying out their duty but due to the fact that vehicle volume entering Johor is extremely high,” he was cited as saying by the New Straits Times.
“Let’s put it this way, if all counters are open, would it help to ease congestion? Sure it might speed up the process but it would definitely not resolve the congestion that may extend to the highway later.”