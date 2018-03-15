Income inequality is growing across the US — here’s how bad it is in every state

caption When it comes to income inequality, southern states appear to have it the worst. source Paramount Pictures

Income inequality measures the gap between the richest people and the rest of the population.

In the US, southern states and high-population states tend to have the worst levels of income inequality.

See where your state ranks compared to the rest below.

The gap between rich Americans and poor Americans has been a cause for concern in the United States for decades.

But although that gap has gotten significantly worse since the 1970s, income inequality is not the same across each state.

Careers data site Zippia used data from the US Census Bureau’s American Community Survey to rank all 50 states by income inequality.

The states are ranked by their Gini coefficient, a commonly used metric that quantifies income inequality on a scale from one to 100. The lower the score, the more equal the income distribution – a score of 100 would mean that one person controls all the wealth in an economy.

As a country, the US fares pretty poorly when it comes to income inequality: according to the CIA Factbook, the US has the 40th highest level of inequality out of 150 countries – around the same level as Jamaica, Peru, and Cameroon.

Within the US, there are some clear trends: the states with the least inequality tended to be western states and states with low populations, while the most inequality occurred in high-population states and southern states.

The results line up with previous research that showed that people in the South have much lower odds of moving from the lowest income bracket to the highest, and that people in the West have the best chances of doing the same.

Analysis from political geographer Richard Morrill showed that areas like the South, where income inequality was more pronounced, also have high minority populations. Meanwhile, heavily homogenous areas with high Germanic and Scandinavian populations – like the West – tended to have the most income equality, he found.

Read on to see how your state stacks up against the rest:

50. Alaska

source Flickr/Joseph

Gini coefficient: 41.74

49. Utah

source f11photo/Shutterstock

Gini coefficient: 42.61

48. Wyoming

Gini coefficient: 42.79

47. New Hampshire

source Jo Ann Snover

Gini coefficient: 43.44

46. Hawaii

Gini coefficient: 43.69

45. Nebraska

Gini coefficient: 44.20

44. Iowa

Gini coefficient: 44.22

T-42. Vermont

source Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Gini coefficient: 44.35

T-42. Wisconsin

caption Milwaukee. source Henryk Sadura/Shutterstock

Gini coefficient: 44.35

41. South Dakota

caption Sioux Falls, South Dakota source Wikimedia Commons

Gini coefficient: 44.38

40. Idaho

source Shutterstock

Gini coefficient: 44.57

39. Delaware

source Nagel Photography/Shutterstock

Gini coefficient: 44.88

38. Minnesota

Gini coefficient: 44.90

37. Indiana

source KYPhua/Shutterstock

Gini coefficient: 44.94

36. Maryland

source Shutterstock

Gini coefficient: 45.13

35. Maine

source Shutterstock

Gini coefficient: 45.15

34. Nevada

Gini coefficient: 45.22

33. Kansas

Gini coefficient: 45.55

32. Washington

source Shutterstock

Gini coefficient: 45.60

31. North Dakota

Gini coefficient: 45.86

30. Montana

Gini coefficient: 45.87

29. Colorado

source Shutterstock

Gini coefficient: 45.90

28. Oregon

Gini coefficient: 46.12

27. West Virginia

caption Harper’s Ferry, West Virginia. source Shutterstock/Jon Bilous

Gini coefficient: 46.21

26. Missouri

source Shutterstock

Gini coefficient: 46.32

25. Ohio

source f11photo/Shutterstock

Gini coefficient: 46.41

24. Michigan

source Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Gini coefficient: 46.48

23. Oklahoma

Gini coefficient: 46.52

22. Virginia

source Sherry V Smith/Shutterstock

Gini coefficient: 46.73

21. Pennsylvania

Gini coefficient: 46.80

20. Arizona

source Wikimedia Commons

Gini coefficient: 46.82

19. South Carolina

Gini coefficient: 46.90

18. Arkansas

source Jonathannsegal/Shutterstock

Gini coefficient: 47.08

17. Rhode Island

Gini coefficient: 47.38

16. Kentucky

source Getty/Michael Noble Jr.

Gini coefficient: 47.41

15. North Carolina

source Shutterstock

Gini coefficient: 47.48

14. New Mexico

source Turtix/Shutterstock

Gini coefficient: 47.54

13. Alabama

source Shutterstock

Gini coefficient: 47.69

12. New Jersey

caption A view of New Jersey from the Hudson River. source Roman Babakin/Shutterstock

Gini coefficient: 47.82

11. Tennessee

source Reuters

Gini coefficient: 47.86

10. Illinois

source Shuttestock

Gini coefficient: 47.89

9. Mississippi

source Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Gini coefficient: 47.99

8. Texas

source John Moore/Getty Images

Gini coefficient: 48.03

7. Georgia

Gini coefficient: 48.16

6. Massachusetts

source Getty Images

Gini coefficient: 48.26

5. Florida

source Shutterstock

Gini coefficient: 48.52

4. California

Gini coefficient: 48.80

3. Louisiana

source Mario Tama/Getty Images

Gini coefficient: 49.03

2. Connecticut

source Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Gini coefficient: 49.47

1. New York

source Getty Images

Gini coefficient: 51.02