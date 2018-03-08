Indian butcher chops off son’s hand in anger over his addiction to watching porn on his smartphone

A teen’s addiction to watching pornography on his smartphone cost him his right hand in a brutal incident in India. Reuters

A butcher in India took his son’s addiction to watching pornography on his smartphone to the next level by chopping off his right hand on Monday (March 5) as punishment for not surrendering his mobile device.

The incident which took place near the city of Hyderabad left 18-year-old Mohammad Khalid Qureshi with a hand that was 90% severed and a slim chance of ever regaining full use of it, reported the Hindustan Times.

The father, Mohammad Qayyum Qureshi, 45, turned himself in to the authorities and was arrested for attempted murder.

The drama unfolded after Khalid, who had worked as an assistant at a local TV cable operator, recently bought himself a smartphone and developed an addiction to watching adult movies on it.

Despite his father’s repeated warnings, Khalid just could not stop watching porn films and paid the price for it.

Qayyum caught his son watching porn again on Sunday (March 4) and tried to snatch the device away from his son, who protested and even bit his father’s hand.

Khalid left the house shortly after, only returning late in the night when everyone else in the household had gone to bed.

The next morning, both father and son quarreled again and Qayyum picked up his butcher’s knife in a fit of anger.

India was the third-largest consumer of porn in terms of daily traffic behind the United States and United Kingdom in 2017, according to statistics released by the world’s most visited adult website, Pornhub.

Canadian-born Indian-American Sunny Leone was the most searched pornstar in India for the third year in a row with the “Arab” category viewed 165% more in India than anywhere else globally, said the report.