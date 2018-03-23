Indonesian celebrity Syahrini gets flak on social media for comments made at Holocaust memorial site

Fatimah Syahrini Jaelani, known as Syahrini, has an Instagram following of 20.7 million.
Popular Indonesian TV personality and singer Syahrini has come under the fire of angry social media users after posting an Instagram video filmed at the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe in Berlin, Germany.

In the video, Syahrini filmed her friend complaining that her camera’s memory card was full, before turning the camera to herself to say: “We can take photos? Good right, the place where Hitler once killed people.”

She posted the video on her Instagram account, which has 20.7 million followers but deleted it shortly after.

She also posted – and later deleted – a picture of herself posing against one of the blocks at the memorial, which was inaugurated in 2005 and is also known as the Holocaust Memorial.

She wasn’t fortunate to escape from the incident unscathed.

A Twitter post by user Riyan Wahyudi carried the video and it is now going viral on the internet.

He wrote: “People, don’t be like Syahrini. Be as rich and successful as her but don’t be this uneducated.”

The tweet has been retweeted 7,900 times and the video has been viewed more than 166,000 times at the time of writing.

“IG generation go to place where it deems instagramable. People go to museums not because they want to learn, but so they can take cute pictures (sic),” he added in a comment which drew the agreement of many.

Many also responded with criticism, saying that Syahrini, who is also an Adidas Indonesia brand ambassador, “had no empathy” and was “problematic”.

One commenter even called her “village”, implying that she has no class.

Germany has a law against holocaust denial, which means that speech that denies, condones or plays down the Holocaust can be criminalised and go as far as to be considered hate speech.

Syahrini has not commented on the issue.