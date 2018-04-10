Indonesia’s First Dedicated Homeland Security Conference And Expo Opens In September

Homeland Security (HLS) Indonesia 2018, an exciting new conference and exhibition covering the full spectrum of homeland security and law enforcement is set to open its doors in Jakarta from 19-20 September 2018

HLS Indonesia 2018 is projected to attract at least 100 leading exhibitors plus the trade visitors, offering an unparalleled trade and networking platform for industry to meet officials from the nation’s key security, police, and paramilitary agencies and address their challenges and requirements.

Comexposium Singapore, Organiser of leading homeland security event is delighted to announce the inaugural Homeland Security (HLS) Indonesia 2018 conference and exhibition, a biennial event dedicated to bringing the latest expertise, products and solutions to address Indonesia's growing requirements in counter-terrorism, homeland security and law enforcement.









HLS Indonesia 2018 has the official Indonesian Government support from the Ministry of Law and Human Rights, the National Narcotics Agency (BNN), the National Counter-Terrorism Agency (BNPT), and the Indonesian National Police (POLRI).





ASEAN defence ministers have identified terrorism as the single biggest threat to the Southeast Asian region. In a joint statement following a retreat in Singapore on 6 February 2018, the ministers noted that: “Terrorism is a severe threat to ASEAN’s progress, prosperity and very way of life.”





Indeed, with a population of over 265 million and an archipelago comprising over 17,000 islands to protect, homeland security has gained prominence in Indonesia over the last decade. Market intelligence firm Research and Markets has projected a 32% growth in related spending from US$6.4 billion in 2018 to US$9.6 billion in 2022.The increasing expenditure will support the Indonesian government’s commitment to address the increasing threat of terrorism, and to manage piracy and illegal fishing, illegal immigration, drug smuggling, and criminal activities in the nation.





These requirements are expected to increase demand for the latest security training and technologies, including access control, airport security, biometric systems, command and control, infrastructure protection, integrated security systems, as well as land and maritime surveillance systems, to name just a few.





HLS Indonesia 2018 will be held at the Jakarta Convention Center from 19-20 September, occupying approximately 3,000 m2 of prime exhibition space. Comexposium Singapore expects to match 100 leading international and local exhibitors with 10,000 trade visitors from the government’s civil defence, homeland security, immigration, police, and transport agencies for the inaugural event.





A high-level conference, chaired by Mr R.Rakyan Adi Brata, HS, CCTP, Expert Advisor to the House of Representatives for Law, Human Rights & Security and tentatively titled: Indonesia’s New Terrorist Landscape — The Collaborative Response, will be co-located with the exhibition to bring the latest insights from leading experts from around the world. The conference is expected to attract approximately 400 delegates from government agencies, industry professionals, and academia.





For more information, please visit www.hlsindonesia.com

