Inside the lavish wedding of former Miss Universe Australia and her artist fiancé, complete with a Swarovski crystal-encrusted couture gown and a pair of white Rolls-Royces

Monika Radulovic, who was crowned Miss Universe Australia in 2015, married her artist fiancé Alesandro Ljubicic in a lavish affair in a Sydney suburb at the weekend.
The wedding was held at the Miramare Gardens, described as a “five star venue” in Terrey Hills, a suburb of northern Sydney. The day included an outdoor ceremony in the gardens, as well as an elaborate reception in a dining hall decorated with incredible hanging floral displays, including hand-painted orchids, and abundant crystal chandeliers.
The bride wore a Swarovski crystal-encrusted couture gown from Galia Lahav, inspired by one of her favourite of Ljubicic’s paintings, like many of the other details of the wedding.
The bridal party and their guests shared moments of the day on Instagram – and it looks pretty spectacular.
The couple have apparently been engaged for four years. You can check out her sparkly engagement ring below.
Walking towards the rest of my life ❤️ My gorgeous @galialahav gown was more perfect than I could have ever imagined ???? – The magenta pink detailing is actually based off one of my husband @alesandroljubicic paintings!!!! I cannot thank @sharonsever enough for his vision and talent to bring this extremely special dress to life and thank you to @eternalbridal for making it happen ????????
The bride wore a custom gown designed by Sharon Sever Faibish, the head designer at couture house Galia Lahav. The photos below show the magenta detail on the bodice, which Radulovic explains is based on one of her favourite paintings of Ljubicic’s. ‘It’s encrusted with thousands of sequins and Swarovski crystals,’ she wrote.
My @galialahav ceremony gown was just perfection ???????????????? – The bodice is a translation of one of my favourite paintings by my love @alesandroljubicic – It’s encrusted with thousands of sequins and Swarovski crystals ✨ Their genius head designer @sharonsever transformed one masterpiece into another one ????????❤️ I’m forever grateful to @galialahav & @eternalbridal ????????
The dress came complete with a long train at the back.
Meanwhile, her bridesmaids appeared to be dressed in matching long, off-the-shoulder satin gowns…
…While the groomsmen wore black jackets with white flowers to contrast the groom’s cream jacket. They all appear to have accessorised with expensive-looking watches.
Many of the wedding decorations were inspired by Ljubicic’s paintings. Mr Cook the Florist took care of the incredible hanging floral displays, which you can see on the bridal table below.
You can see the full extent of the floristry in this video, in which the florist explains that the hand-painted orchids in his colours are ‘a little nod to’ the groom’s work.
There was also a six-tier wedding cake adorned with gold, hand-painted phalaenopsis orchids.
The bride changed into a second dress for the reception, which was made of lace and had a side-slit.
Below, the bride and groom toast the speeches in the stunning setting…
…which was also decorated with abundant crystal chandeliers.
Many of the guests matched the floral theme.
It looks like there was plenty of pink Champagne consumed.
And, of course, the couple appeared to be travelling in style in white Rolls-Royces.
