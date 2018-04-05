20 of the best up-and-coming photographers across the world you can follow on Instagram

By
Sarah Jacobs, Business Insider US
Andy C. was one of the winners of Nikon's 100 Instagram contest.

Andy C/Nikon 100

  • Instagram is powerful tool for up-and-coming photographers to use for gaining both clients and fans.
  • This year to help celebrate its 100th anniversary, the camera company Nikon hosted a photography competition via Instagram, featuring 100 up-and-coming photographers on their account.
  • We’ve chosen our favorite 20 photographers to follow.

This year, Nikon – as part of the camera company’s 100th anniversary – is celebrating by highlighting 100 young, up-and-coming photographers on their Instagram.

Handpicked by the Nikon team, these photographers entered by using the hashtag #Nikon100 on their Instagram posts. The hashtag, which received an overwhelming number of entry posts – 64,658 to be exact- were analyzed and chosen based on technical skill. A wide range of subject matter was considered, and entries came in from all over the world.

All the photographs were taken with Nikon camera gear, and winners were announced on Nikon’s Instagram for a 100 days in a row. Below, see 20 of the 100 hand-picked winners.

Steph Depifanio creates nature and wildlife photographs that have exciting color, texture, contrasts, and composition.

Stephanie Depifanio/Nikon 100

Follow Steph Depifanio @octoberpumpkin

Andy C. is a Los Angeles-based photographer who’s been practicing for five years. He loves sharing his own perspective with people from all over the world.

Andy C/Nikon 100

Follow Andy C. @andy.c.photography

Since he was ten, Adam Woodworth has been fascinated with the night sky and shares his experiences under the stars with others through his photography.

Adam Woodworth/Nikon 100

Follow Adam Woodworth @awoodworthphoto

Allard Schager is based in The Netherlands, and specializes in interior design, landscape, and urban photography.

Allard Schager/Nikon 100

Follow Allard Schager @ allardschager

Charleton Churchill is a wedding photographer who takes couples on adventures, capturing them in a beautiful and epic way.

Charleton Churchill/Nikon 100

Follow Charleton Churchill @charletonchurchill

Christine Kenyon is a lover of the great outdoors, who also enjoys the art and craft of photography.

Christine Kenyon/Nikon 100

Follow Christine Kenyon @christinekenyonphoto

Self-taught photographer David Sloas has a passion for wildlife photography. He enjoys getting photographs that are difficult to obtain, like birds in flight from a moving boat.

David Sloas/Nikon 100

Follow David Sloas @a_man_with_a_nikon

Brian Posten sees hidden beauty in action sports.

Brian Posten/Nikon 100

Follow Brian Posten @bposten

Doug Van Sant dedicates most of his craft to capturing special moments and experiences at festivals, concerts, or any live events.

Doug Van Sant /Nikon 100

Follow Doug Van Sant @dougvansant

Everett Bloom is a National and State Park enthusiast who enjoys landscape, astro, and time-lapse photography.

Everett Bloom/Nikon 100

Follow Everett Bloom @everett_bloom_photography

Derrick Freske is based in Los Angeles, California. He is most known for shooting vibrant, cinematic portraits with a focus on neon glows and pops of color.

Derrick Freske/Nikon 100

Follow Derrick Freske @dfreske

The thing Gil Tamin loves most about photography is its unique ability to offer a different perspective on everyday life.

Gil Tamin/Nikon 100

Follow Gil Tamin @giltamin

For JP Monage, macrophotography has become a big part of his photo work, and he gravitates towards nature.

JP Monage/Nikon 100

Follow JP Monage @j.p.monge.s

A photographer and creative director from South Africa, Ingrid Irsigler is inspired by art, literature, and poetry, weaving stories into her work.

Ingrid Irsigler/Nikon 100

Follow Ingrid Irsigler @ingridalicephotography

Landon Entwistle enjoys photographing cityscapes and landscapes.

Landon Entwistle/Nikon 100

Follow Landon Entwistle @landonspic

Self-taught photographer Derek Harris has turned his passion for photography into technical skill over the last five years.

Derek Harris/Nikon 100

Follow Derek Harris @derekharrisphotography

Dylan Mckay loves exploring the outdoors and finding unique things to capture.

Dylan Mckay/Nikon 100

Follow Dylan Mckay @mckay_photo

Mike Gutkin is a stem-cell research scientist and freelance photographer based in New York City.

Mike Gutkin/Nikon 100

Follow Mike Gutkin @mc_gutty

Noel Casaje is a landscape photographer. He considers himself an avid student of light, and photographing in low light situations is what he enjoys best.

Noel Casaje/Nikon 100

Follow Noel Casaje @noelcasajephotography

Sangeeta Dey considers photography to be one of the four languages she speaks, and she has found that visual communication is powerful and honest.

Sangeeta Dey/Nikon 100

Follow Sangeeta Dey @sangeetadeyphotography