Intel CEO: Google discovered the chip flaw months ago

Google discovered the critical flaw in computer microprocessors that has the potential to compromise the security of machines running on Intel chips, according to Intel CEO Brian Krzanich speaking with CNBC on Wednesday afternoon.
“We were notified by Google a while back ago, a couple months ago,” Krzanich told CNBC.
Krzanich went on to say that it was working with other companies to come up with a fix, including “OS partners,” AMD, and ARM. Information about the design flaw was “improperly” posted that the core of the security flaw was linked to Intel chips.