caption Intel CEO Brian Krzanich source Reuters/Albert Gea

Intel’s third-quarter results beat analysts’ expectations. Revenues were up 2% from the same quarter last year. Earnings per share were up 26% from the same quarter last year.

Intel beat analyst expectations for its third quarter earnings on Thursday as its data center, Internet of Things, and memory businesses all posted record quarterly revenues.

The company earned $4.5 billion, or 94 cents a share, in the quarter on $16.1 billion in sales. Excluding certain expenses, it would have earned $4.8 billion, or $1.01 a share. Its revenue was up 2% from the third-quarter last year, while its adjusted earnings per share were up 26%.

Those results topped Wall Street’s forecasts for both its top and bottom lines. Meanwhile, it offered a better-than-expected forecast for its fourth quarter.

Investors seemed mildly pleased with the news. In after-hours trading following the report, Intel shares were up 50 cents, or more than 1%, to $41.85.

From a high level, here’s what Intel reported:

Revenue: $16.1 billion. Analysts were expecting $15.73 billion. Earnings per share (adjusted): $1.01. Analyst were looking for $0.80 a share. Projected fourth-quarter revenues: $16.3 billion. Analysts had forecast $16.1 billion. Projected fourth-quarter earnings per share(adjusted): $0.86. Analysts had called for $0.83 a share. Projected revenues for 2017: $62 billion. Analysts had previously predicted $61.4 billion. Projected earnings per share for 2017 (adjusted): $3.25. Analysts were calling for $3.01 a share.

Intel’s third-quarter revenue was driven by strong performance from several of its business lines. Its data center revenue was up 7% from the same period last year to $4.9 billion. Revenue from its Internet of Things group was up 23% over the same time period to $849 million. And its memory group saw revenue jump 37% to $891 million.

The company’s programmable solutions group, which includes its programmable semiconductors, saw its revenue rise 10% in the quarter from the year-ago period to $469 million.

But not all of Intel’s business lines performed well in the period. Its client computing business – the group which includes Intel’s chips for desktops, phones and tablets – had nearly flat revenue in the quarter compared with the year-ago period. And unit sales for the business declined 7%.