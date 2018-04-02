Intel is sinking on news that Apple will make its own ARM-based processors for Mac computers

- source
- Apple is working on its own processors for its laptops, which could ship as soon as 2020, according to a Bloomberg report.
- The biggest advantage resulting from an Apple processor would be longer battery life.
- Apple’s laptops currently use Intel processors. Intel shares dropped sharply on the news.
Apple will build its own processors for its laptops, Bloomberg reported on Monday, sending Intel shares down sharply.
These processors will be included in laptops as soon as 2020, and will be based on the ARM processor architecture, according to the report, which cites anonymous sources.
Intel currently sells Apple the processors it uses for Mac computers.
If Apple were to switch its laptops from Intel-based chips to its own ARM chips, it would require a significant rewriting of MacOS, the company’s desktop software. Apple is currently working on an internal project to allow iPad and iPhone software to operate on Mac computers, according to the Bloomberg report.
The biggest advantage from an ARM-based Mac laptop would be improved battery life – closer to tablets than laptops. Currently, Apple’s iPad has a 10-hour battery life with a physically smaller battery than its laptops.
Intel’s stock, which was already trading down in the broader market’s sell-off on Monday, plummeted further and were down roughly 9% at $47.55 in midday trading.