Lawmakers grill top intelligence officials on Russia’s election meddling and influence operations

The leaders of six top US intelligence agencies testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Tuesday for its annual “Worldwide Threats” hearing.

Topics ranged from cybersecurity to terrorism to nuclear threats.

China and North Korea were big topics of discussion, but lawmakers and officials focused most on Russia’s election interference and ongoing influence operations.

The Senate Intelligence Committee grilled a panel of top-ranking intelligence officials about a series of rising global and cyber threats the United States faces on Tuesday.

Lawmakers and intel officials focused on the threats posed by China, North Korea, and Russia in particular. The hearing was elevated amid multiple congressional and FBI investigations into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election.

In addition to the cyber and nuclear threats posed by North Korea and China, officials also addressed recent controversies related to the Russia investigation, including the release of the so-called Nunes memo; the issue of White House security clearances; recent reports that US intelligence officials paid a shady Russian $100,000 in an effort to recover stolen cyberweapons; and President Donald Trump’s escalating attacks on the FBI and intelligence community.

Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats warned that Kremlin influence operations would continue for the foreseeable future, and that Russia’s next target is the 2018 midterm elections.

In addition to Coats, witnesses included CIA director Mike Pompeo, FBI director Christopher Wray, Defense Intelligence Agency director Lt. Gen. Robert Ashley, National Security Agency director Adm. Mike Rogers, and National Geospatial Intelligence Agency director Robert Cardillo.

Coats said addressing cybersecurity threats was his “greatest concern” and “top priority,” placing it ahead of threats like terrorism and weapons of mass destruction.

“Frankly, the United States is under attack,” Coats said, “by entities that are using cyber to penetrate virtually every major action that takes place” within the country.

He went on to outline major cyber threats posed by Russia, North Korea, and China, adding that Russia is likely to pursue “even more aggressive cyber attacks” than what it has previously undertaken “with the intent of degrading our democratic values and weakening our alliances.”

The intelligence chiefs unanimously agreed, when asked, that they had seen no decrease in Russia’s influence operations and that the Kremlin would continue targeting US elections, beginning with the 2018 midterms.

Officials also said that their assessment of Russia’s threat had not changed since the intelligence community released a declassified report on Russia’s election meddling in January 2017.

The FBI informed the White House last year about the Rob Porter allegations

Wray told the committee that the FBI made the White House aware of its investigation into former staff secretary Rob Porter last year.

Porter and David Sorensen, the former speechwriter, both left the White House this week after their ex-wives accused them of physical and verbal abuse while they were married.

Colbie Holderness, who was married to Porter from 2003 to 2008, has provided photos to the FBI and news outlets of a black eye she says he gave her. Jennifer Willoughby, Porter’s wife from 2009 to 2013, provided a copy of a 2010 protective order she filed against him.

The White House was roped into the controversy when it emerged that multiple senior staffers, including chief of staff John Kelly and White House counsel Don McGahn, were aware of the allegations against Porter last year and failed to investigate them.

Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden asked Wray on Tuesday whether the FBI was aware of the Porter allegations and whether the bureau informed the White House that the claims could affect Porter’s security clearance.

When Wray said that the FBI had “followed the established protocols” while investigating Porter, Wyden again pressed the FBI director on whether the agency had looped the White House in on its inquiry.

“What I can tell you is that the FBI submitted a partial report on the investigation in question in March, and then a completed background investigation in late July,” Wray said. “Soon thereafer, we received requests for follow-up inquiry, and we did the follow-up and provided that information in November.” He added that the FBI closed its investigation in January, but received additional information earlier this month, which it passed on to the White House as well.

The Nunes memo and the Russian oligarchs list

Wyden also touched upon two recent bombshell developments in the Russia investigation. The first was the so-called Nunes memo, a document alleging surveillance abuse by the FBI and Department of Justice that was authored by House Intelligence Committee Chair Devin Nunes. President Donald Trump signed off on the memo’s declassification – without redactions – against strong warnings from Wray and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein against doing so.

The second was a report the Treasury Secretary released, in response to a congressional inquiry, about Russian oligarchs, their relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and whether they had engaged in any misconduct or corruption. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin was widely criticized when it emerged that the list he released appeared to have been taken from Forbes and other media sources.

Wyden said that both reports were “arbitrary and inconsistent decisiont that affect the politicizing of the classification system,” and asked whether any of the intelligence chiefs had communicated with the White House about either matter.

While most officials said they had not, NSA director Adm. Mike Rogers said he “raised concerns on this issue” with Coats. Wray said that he had not discussed the Russian oligarchs list with the White House but did “have interaction” about the Nunes memo.

When asked whether he could elaborate on the latter interaction in an open setting, Wray said, “As we said publicly … we had grave concerns about that memo’s release.”

Weaponizing social media to spread fake news

Sen. Mark Warner, the ranking member, told the panel that the US was “caught off guard” by the way Russia weaponized social media during the 2016 election to push pro-Trump propaganda and sow discord within the country.

In addition to using Twitter and Facebook to spread fake news, Russia-linked Facebook accounts also bought ads focused on exploiting American divisions over issues like race and immigration.

The accounts’ activity did not stop at posting controversial memes and hashtags – many even organized events, rallies and protests, some of which galvanized dozens of people.

The US intelligence community concluded in January 2017 that the social media operation was part of a larger influence campaign by Russia – and that assessment, according to former intelligence chief James Clapper, “did serve to cast doubt on the legitimacy” of the election outcome.

In response to Warner’s concerns about continued Russian social media use, Coats said the intelligence community’s priority was to address the issue “as quickly as possible.”

He added they were working in conjunction with the private sector, which Coats said was beginning to recognize the problems their platforms have raised. “We cannot, as a federal government, direct them what to do, but we are expending every effort to work with them,” he said.

Following Warner’s claim that the US was ill-prepared to handle Russia’s disinformation campaign, Republican Sen. Jim Risch disagreed and said the “American people are ready for this. Now they’re going to look askance a lot more at the information that is attempted to be passed out through social media.”

“The American people are smart people, they realize people are attempting to manipulate them, both domestic and foreign,” Risch continued. “I agree with everybody on the panel that this is going on. This is the way the Russians have done business. This is no surprise to us … so I think the American people are much more prepared than before.”

