Internet personality Xiaxue just announced her latest political ambition at the worst possible time – April Fool’s Day

Singapore internet personality Xiaxue announced that she is running for a position as a Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) on perhaps the most questionable day possible – April Fool’s Day.

Xiaxue, whose real name is Wendy Cheng, made public her intention to dabble in politics in a Facebook post on Sunday (Apr 1).

At time of writing, the post has garnered 422 reactions, 89 shares and 51 comments.

The post discloses her reasons for wanting to pursue the candidature and is accompanied by a doctored picture of herself seemingly attending a Parliament hearing.

Xiaxue wrote: “The internet is the way to get the voices of the people, and I want to bring these voices to parliament. There are many issues I’m passionate about which I’m sure loyal followers already know of, and I want to fight for these issues.

However, the legitimacy of her ambition might have been marred by an error she made in explaining to her followers what NMPs are.

“9 are appointed every year to bring more independent voices into parliament.”

In actual fact, according to an official government statement, NMPs are appointed for a term of two-and-a-half years on the recommendation of a Special Select Committee of Parliament.

The Special Select Committee considers whether candidates have rendered distinguished pubic service, brought honour to Singapore, or excelled in certain fields.

Candidates need to reflect as wide a range of independent and non-partisan views as possible.

She wrote: “I definitely fulfill all the criteria. They should also hold independent and non-partisan views, which I do! So in other words I’m perfect?”

“In all seriousness for so many years people have always told me to use my influence for good and now I think I’ll try to. Maybe I can actually change the world a little.”

In a conclusion to her post, Xiaxue encouraged followers to comment in the format “I nominate Xiaxue as NMP because…” or post with the hashtag #xiaxueforNMP.

Given the odd timing of her announcement, she clarified that it was not an April Fool’s Day joke.

Some Facebook users showed support for her apparent endeavour.

Others expressed disdain instead, questioning the reliability of her claim of fulfilling all the mentioned criteria.

A few believed it to be a ruse for April Fool’s Day.

Certain users also took the opportunity to throw shade at NMPs currently serving in Parliament.

Business Insider has reached out to Xiaxue to find out if she is indeed serious about her bold ambition.