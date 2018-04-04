Invitation Press Conference: High Level Dialogue On Asean Italy Economic Relations

Second Edition

Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore

Wednesday, April 11 (14:00 — 17:30) and Thursday, April 12 (08:45 — 17:00), 2018

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – Apr 4, 2018 – Now at its 2nd edition, the High Level Dialogue on ASEAN Italy Economic Relations is affirming as the place of reference to strengthen economic ties between ASEAN countries and Italy. Outstanding political and business leaders meet and interact on a concerted basis thus building mutual trust, knowledge, and strong and long-lasting partnerships. Italy has first-class high-tech capabilities able to match the industrial and developmental needs of the ASEAN countries. In addition, the industrial systems of ASEAN and Italy are similar, with a vibrant backbone of small and mid-size companies that may forge profitable partnerships.





The second edition of the Dialogue will address the following topics:

Macroeconomic and geopolitical outlook of ASEAN area

Doing business in South-East Asia, local partnerships and joint ventures

ASEAN regional integration and impacts of Belt and Road initiative

Advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence and 4.0 machineries and capital goods

Innovation, start-ups and digital hubs and value-added industrial partnerships

Technologies for safety and security of land, sea and infrastructures

Finance, investments and trade agreements





SOME CONFIRMED SPEAKERS (to date):

Tharman Shanmugaratnam (Deputy Prime Minister, Singapore), Enrico Letta (President, Associazione Italia ASEAN; Dean, Paris School of International Affairs, Sciences Po, France; former Prime Minister, Italy), Desi Anwar (Anchor, CNN Indonesia), Stefano Cao (CEO, Saipem, Italy), Massimo Carboniero (President, UCIMU, Italy), Lamberto Dai Pra’ (Head of Sub-Saharan Africa, Asia and Australia Area), Benjamin Diokno (Secretary of Budget and Management, Philippines), Douglas Foo (President, Singapore Manufacturing Federation), Michele Ferrario (CEO, Stashaway, Singapore), Fabio Gallia (CEO, Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, Italy), Frederik Geertman (Chief Commercial Officer, UBI Banca, Italy), Chng Kai Fong (Managing Director, Singapore Economic Development Board), Joseph Liow Chin Yong (Dean, S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore), Azman Mahmud (CEO, Malaysian Investment Development Authority), Licia Mattioli (Vice President for Internationalization, General Confederation of Italian Industry), Charon Mokhzani (Executive Director, Khazanah Nasional Berhad, Malaysia), Riccardo Maria Monti (Chairman, Italferr, Italy), Tumbur Parlindungan (CEO, PT.SAKA Energi, Indonesia), Melvyn Pun Chi Tung (CEO and Executive Director, Yoma Strategic Holdings, Myanmar), Michele Scannavini (President, Italian Trade Agency), Sim Ann (Senior Minister of State for Trade & Industry, Singapore), Soh Thian Lai (Chairman, Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers; Executive Chairman and Group Managing Director, Starshine Holdings BHD, Malaysia) , Megane S.C.Soo (National President, SMITA Malaysia), Subra Suresh (President, Nanyang Technological University of Singapore), Maurizio Tamagnini (Chairman of the Supervisory Board, STMicroelectronics, Italy), Mai Huu Tin (Chairman and CEO, U&I Investment Corporation, Vietnam), Ken Tun (CEO, Parami Energy Group, Myanmar), Zeti Akhtar Aziz (Co-chair of the Board of Governors, Asia School of Business; former Governor, Bank Negara, Malaysia).





We are waiting confirmation from Lim Jock Hoi (ASEAN Secretary-General).





WE ARE PLEASED TO INVITE YOU TO ATTEND THE PRESS CONFERENCE for the launching which will take place on Wednesday, April 11 at 11.30 am at Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore. The Summit will take place behind closed doors. We would also be happy to arrange, at your request, interviews with Summit speakers and participants.





For constant updates on the program and on confirmed speakers, please visit our website: http://eventi.ambrosetti.eu/high_level_dialogue_asean-italy/