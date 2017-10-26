An Irish judge will let Apple data centre objectors know if they can appeal his decision next week

caption An entrance to the proposed data centre site. source Business Insider/Sam Shead

A high court judge in Ireland will issue a decision next Wednesday on whether two objectors can appeal his ruling on Apple’s proposed €850 million (£759 million) data centre.

Justice Paul McDermott ruled on October 12 that Apple should be granted permission to build a data centre just outside Athenry, on Ireland’s west coast.

But Athenry residents Sinead Fitzpatrick and Allan Daly requested permission in court to appeal McDermott’s decision in the public interest. They’re concerned about its energy demands and its environmental impact.

Paul Keane, the campaigner behind the Athenry for Apple Facebook group, attended the court and said the objects put forward a short submission on why the judge should allow their appeal.

Apple wants to use the data centre to store European user data and to help power online services, including the iTunes Store, the App Store, iMessage, Maps, and Siri for customers across Europe.

The project has been plagued by delays over the last two years after a small number of people objected to its construction, citing environmental issues and other concerns.

Apple has its European headquarters in Ireland and employs thousands of people in Cork, roughly two hours drive from Athenry. The company’s relationship with the country is at an interesting point, with the European Commission ordering the Irish government to claim back €13 billion (£11.7 billion) in back taxes.