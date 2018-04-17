The IRS website for filing tax returns is experiencing technical issues as Tax Day deadline looms

caption The Internal Revenue Service building in DC source Win McNamee/Getty Images

Parts of the Internal Revenue Service’s online filing system are down.

Acting IRS Commissioner David Kautter told lawmakers at a hearing on Tuesday that “a number of systems are unavailable at the moment.”

Tuesday is Tax Day, the deadline for taxpayers to file their 2017 federal taxes.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) online tax return filing platform is experiencing technical issues on Tuesday, the same day that federal tax filings are due.

Acting IRS Commissioner David Kautter told members of Congress that some parts of the agency’s online system were experiencing technical difficulties.

“On my way over here this morning, I was told a number of systems are unavailable at the moment,” Kautter said during a hearing on Capitol Hill. “We are working to resolve the issue, and taxpayers should continue to file as they normally would.”

A spokesperson for the IRS told Business Insider that taxpayers should move forward with paying their taxes despite the glitches.

“Currently, certain IRS systems are experiencing technical difficulties,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “Taxpayers should continue filing their tax returns as they normally would.”

The IRS’ website for the Direct Pay option, which allows filers to pay taxes directly from a checking account to the agency, says that the option is “currently unavailable.”

caption A screenshot of the IRS Direct Pay website on Tax Day, April 17, 2018. source IRS

In addition to the Direct Pay option, parts of the Modernized eFile System system are also down. Kautter said filings from services such as H&R Block and TurboTax were not getting through to the IRS.

Tuesday is the deadline for filers to make payments to the IRS for their 2017 federal taxes and the deadline for businesses and self-employed persons to file their taxes for the first quarter of 2018.

Kautter said taxpayers should continue to try and file returns as normal, and the agency would ensure that there are no penalties for taxpayers who face technical issues.

“Taxpayers would not be penalized because of a technical problem the IRS is having,” the acting commissioner told lawmakers.

When asked about the problems, Larry Kudlow – President Donald Trump’s top economic adviser – expressed concern with the outage.

“The IRS is crashing? It sounds horrible,” Kudlow told reporters in Florida, where Trump is meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. “It sounds really bad. I hope it gets fixed.”