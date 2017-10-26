Inside the decade-long relationship of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, who met at a networking lunch and once broke up because of religious differences

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary on October 26, 2017.

Trump posted on Instagram, “Happy eight-year anniversary to the love of my life!” along with a photo of the couple at their wedding.

Trump and Kushner are something of a power couple. The eldest daughter of President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump is an unpaid adviser in the White House; she was previously a Trump Organization executive vice president and the CEO of the Ivanka Trump lifestyle brand.

Kushner, meanwhile, is a senior adviser to President Trump and owns a real-estate empire; he was once the publisher of the New York Observer.

Together, Trump and Kushner have three young children.

Below, Business Insider has rounded up the highlights of their relationship, from their courtship to their marriage to their family life.

Trump and Kushner met in 2007, at a networking lunch arranged by Trump’s longtime business partner, who thought they could do deals together. ‘The best deal we ever made!’ Trump says of their meeting.

Source: Vogue

They started dating pretty quickly, Trump said, but it was a slow ‘courtship.’

Source: New York Magazine

Trump and Kushner reportedly split in 2008 because of religious differences. Kushner was raised in the Modern Orthodox Jewish tradition. They rekindled their romance when a mutual friend invited them both to the same event.

Source: The New Yorker

The two couldn’t get engaged until Trump converted to Judaism. While they were engaged, Trump described their relationship: ‘We’re very mellow. We go to the park. We go biking together. We go to the 2nd Avenue Deli.’

Source: New York Magazine

Kushner bought Trump a 5.22-carat cushion-cut diamond engagement ring, and the couple wed in 2009. The wedding took place at Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey, with 500 guests in attendance.

Source: Town and Country

The couple lived in a penthouse apartment in Trump Park Avenue, in New York City’s Upper East Side neighborhood.

Source: Business Insider

Kushner said Trump never cooked before they got married. Now she’s apparently a great cook and prepares dinner every Friday for Shabbos (the Jewish Sabbath).

Source: Vogue

Trump and Kushner have three kids together: Arabella, Joseph, and Theodore.

Source: The Daily Mail

The family lives in the Kalorama neighborhood of Washington, D.C. They pay $15,000 a month to rent the 7,000-square foot home.

Source: Business Insider

Trump and Kushner’s kids take Mandarin language classes.

Source: Quartz

‘I would say she is definitely the CEO of our household, whereas I’m more on the board of directors,’ Kushner said of Trump.

Source: Vogue

Trump and Kushner’s art collection is worth up to $25 million. Many of their paintings are from young, up-and-coming artists.

Source: Business Insider

Trump said she and her husband are secret matchmakers. So far, their efforts have led to seven marriages.

Source: Business Insider, FOX News

The couple wished each other a happy anniversary on Instagram.

Source: The Daily Mail, Instagram