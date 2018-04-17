Jacobson Pharma Ranked No.1 in “Hong Kong Best Small-Cap Company” in the “Asia’s Best Companies Poll 2018” by FinanceAsia

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 17 April 2018 – Jacobson Pharma Corporation Limited (“Jacobson Pharma” or the “Group”; Stock Code: 2633), a leading company engaged in the research, development, production, marketing and sale of generic drugs and proprietary medicines, is pleased to announce that Jacobson Pharma ranked no.1 in the category of Hong Kong Best Small-Cap Company in the “Asia’s Best Companies Poll 2018” conducted by FinanceAsia, an authoritative financial magazine in Asia.

Mr. Derek Sum, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Jacobson Pharma, said, “We are very proud of being ranked no.1 of the Best Small-cap Company and gain strong recognition in the investment community. This is also a clear acknowledgment of our dedication to excellence in all aspects of corporate management and corporate governance. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all investors and analysts who have cast their vote for Jacobson Pharma for their ongoing support and solid confidence in the Group’s bright prospects.

Looking ahead, the management team will continue to strive for a healthy business momentum and realize the growth strategies in line with our original plans and schedule. We will continue to take a measured and disciplined approach to R&D investment as well as expand our footprint in certain strategic markets in Asia with a view to creating sustainable value for our shareholders”.

Jacobson Pharma reported sound financial results for the six months ended 30 September 2017, with the Group’s revenue increasing by 29.1% to HK$743.0 million. Profit attributable to the shareholders of the Group surged by 40.6% to HK$80.3 million.

Asia’s Best Companies Poll 2018, held for the eighteenth consecutive year, is conducted by the leading regional financial publication FinanceAsia. All of the awards were nominated and voted by institutional investors or analysts from across Asia. Investment professionals are requested to rank companies in key categories, including corporate governance, investor relations, commitment to dividends, etc.

For more details about the Asia’s Best Companies Poll 2018 results, please visit:

http://www.financeasia.com/News/443867,investors-vote-best-managed-companies-in-hk-china-taiwan.aspx



