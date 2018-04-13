Comey says it’s ‘possible’ Trump was with ‘prostitutes peeing on each other’ in Moscow in 2013

caption James Comey. source Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Former FBI Director James Comey says it’s “possible” one of the most salacious allegations in a dossier about President Donald Trump’s ties to Russia is true.

The dossier includes an unverified claim that Trump had prostitutes pee on a hotel bed that Barack Obama slept on in Moscow.

Comey himself seemed shocked that he couldn’t rule out Trump having prostitutes pee on a bed to spite Obama.

Comey is on a media tour to promote a new book that contains dozens of shocking revelations about his time working under Trump.

Former FBI director James Comey on Friday responded to one of the most shocking allegations ever leveled against President Donald Trump in a way that he himself struggled to believe.

Asked about a salacious, unverified claim that Trump had prostitutes in Moscow pee on a bed where Barack Obama once slept – contained in a now-infamous dossier full of opposition research on Trump during his presidential campaign – Comey didn’t rule it out.

“I honestly never thought these words would come out of my mouth, but I don’t know whether the current president of the United States was with prostitutes peeing on each other in Moscow in 2013,” Comey said in an interview on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

“It’s possible, but I don’t know,” Comey continued.

Comey, currently on a media tour for his new tell-all book, “A Higher Loyalty,” writes in the book that Trump asked him to investigate the “golden showers thing” in the dossier to reassure his wife it was untrue.

Comey has many times described himself as being shocked by Trump and his inner circle and described their ways as alien to him. More than once, Comey has likened Trump to a mob boss who demands loyalty, lies to suit his purpose, and needs to have total control of those around him.

