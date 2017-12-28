Roy Moore spokeswoman defends voter fraud conspiracies in heated interview with CNN’s Dana Bash

caption Roy Moore. source Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Roy Moore’s failed Senate campaign is trying to block the certification of the Alabama special election results.

Moore’s spokeswoman claims a failure to investigate their voter fraud claims will have repercussions from voters.

The spokeswoman gave a heated interview to CNN.

A spokeswoman for failed US Senate candidate Roy Moore said the Alabama secretary of state’s handling of an investigation into claims of voter fraud in the special election earlier this month will impact “whether or not he has a political future.”

In a contentious interview on CNN on Thursday, Moore spokeswoman Janet Porter defended the campaign’s lawsuit attempting to block the certification of election results. When CNN anchor Dana Bash noted that Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill is slated to certify the election results Thursday afternoon and not delay per Moore’s request, Porter said that he and other Alabama officials could be in jeopardy.

“Whether or not he has a political future, we’ll find out very soon as well as the canvassing board, including Governor Kay Ivey and the Attorney General as well,” Porter said. “We’ll find that out because as I mentioned, there are at least 650,000 votes – forget all the fraud for a moment – 650,000 people despite all the fraudulent allegations came out and voted for Judge Moore and they are watching very closely as well as the country on whether or not he’ll do his job and investigate” the claims made by the campaign.

Roy Moore spokeswoman JanetPorter says she thinks Alabamaâ¬”s handling of Mooreâ¬”s lawsuitcould impact the governorâ¬”s and secretary of stateâ¬”s politicalfutures https://t.co/mWFViFNLJa — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) December 28, 2017

Porter and Bash went back and forth, with the CNN anchor shooting down claims of voter fraud.

Porter said there was a “one in 15 billion chance” that there was no voter fraud in the election.

Bash then challenged Porter for citing conspiracy theorists in the campaign’s 84-page lawsuit. One of the citations came from James Condit, who claimed Israel was involved in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and that “Zionists” control major governments.

Another citation came from Richard Charnin, who wrote a book on the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, claiming it was the work of a conspiracy. Charnin has also alleged other conspiracies in the realm of voter fraud.

“The reason I bring this up is because this does not sound like somebody who has credible enough information and credible enough ability to be an expert to say Roy Moore should be elected to the Senate,” Bash said.

Porter dismissed the conspiracy theories as “irrelevant to the case” and their credibility.

Porter also repeated the phone number for Merrill’s office multiple times during the interview.

In a lawsuit filed Wednesday night, Moore’s campaign claims that he lost to Democrat Doug Jones because of voter fraud, citing a number of polls that show him in the lead. The suit included claims of out of state voters, and of Moore completing a lie detector test to refute allegations of sexual misconduct.

Later on Thursday, Alabama officials certified the election results with Jones as the winner.